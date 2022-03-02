Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads

The lighthearted spot purposefully steers clear of yogurt ad conventions while highlighting the protein-packed food and fitness, said Surbhi Martin, VP of Greek yogurt and functional nutrition at Danone.

The campaign, which debuted during the Super Bowl livestream on Peacock, also includes a novel limited-edition "Strong bowl" package—a 15-pound yogurt cup that doubles as a dumbbell. Creative agency Lightning Orchard was behind the campaign.

“We decided we were going to challenge the norms of boring yogurt marketing and really bring some excitement back the yogurt aisle,” Martin said on the latest episode of the Marketer's Brief podcast. “So, no more women doing the bite-and-smile while eating their yogurt. And we decided that Oikos, with its heritage and brand DNA of having a playful, and slightly disruptive persona, had the right to be that one brand in the category that could break the norm.”