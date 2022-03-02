Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads

Danone’s Surbhi Martin discusses breaking away from the conventional ‘bite-and-smile’ with a strong turn toward sports and fitness
By Jon Springer. Published on March 02, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars
20220201_oikosStrong-Bowl_3x2
Credit: Oikos

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

The healthy eating megatrend has helped to grow yogurt into a $7.25 billion industry in the U.S., but there’s plenty of room still to power up.

Danone’s Greek-style Oikos brand is now pushing its Oikos Triple Zero and Oikos Pro varieties with a campaign featuring the former NFL star Deion Sanders and his son, the up-and-coming college quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The father and son perform a series of household chores as feats of strength, tying a link between human performance and yogurt.

More from Ad Age
Oikos says you can eat its yogurt with a fork
Parker Herren
NFL players 'flex their cryceps' in latest push from Oikos
Jessica Wohl

The lighthearted spot purposefully steers clear of yogurt ad conventions while highlighting the protein-packed food and fitness, said Surbhi Martin, VP of Greek yogurt and functional nutrition at Danone. 

The campaign, which debuted during the Super Bowl livestream on Peacock, also includes a novel limited-edition "Strong bowl" package—a 15-pound yogurt cup that doubles as a dumbbell. Creative agency Lightning Orchard was behind the campaign.

“We decided we were going to challenge the norms of boring yogurt marketing and really bring some excitement back the yogurt aisle,” Martin said on the latest episode of the Marketer's Brief podcast. “So, no more women doing the bite-and-smile while eating their yogurt. And we decided that Oikos, with its heritage and brand DNA of having a playful, and slightly disruptive persona, had the right to be that one brand in the category that could break the norm.”

Oikos, which competes with Chobani and other Greek-style yogurt brands, has previously used the Super Bowl livestream to promote sport-focused campaigns.

On the podcast, Martin also shares thoughts on the issues capturing her attention, from customers’ emotional states to coming to understand how the supply chain can impact the effectiveness of marketing.

“Being a challenger brand in this space has not come without me feeling sometimes that my job may be at stake, quite frankly. I feel like I have to be brave and take risks. And so I would encourage people to push the envelope and challenge the status quo. And if you aren’t a little scared, you aren’t doing it right.”

Hear more from Martin in the podcast linked above.

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars

Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars
How the ANA plans to investigate programmatic media buying

How the ANA plans to investigate programmatic media buying
How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector

How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector
Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers

Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers
Behind Hormel's strategy for Planters

Behind Hormel's strategy for Planters
How Marriott is looking at the metaverse as a marketing tool

How Marriott is looking at the metaverse as a marketing tool
How Campbell’s is riding the cookie craze

How Campbell’s is riding the cookie craze
10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021

10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021