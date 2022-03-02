Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!
The healthy eating megatrend has helped to grow yogurt into a $7.25 billion industry in the U.S., but there’s plenty of room still to power up.
Danone’s Greek-style Oikos brand is now pushing its Oikos Triple Zero and Oikos Pro varieties with a campaign featuring the former NFL star Deion Sanders and his son, the up-and-coming college quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The father and son perform a series of household chores as feats of strength, tying a link between human performance and yogurt.