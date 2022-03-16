Food trends driven by ‘collective convergence’—why that matters

Quick-service restaurants that brand by smell, food promotions in the metaverse, packaging you can eat, and meals from abundant sea vegetation. Those are among a platterful of predictions with relevance for brands in the food industry and beyond included in the newly published Food Trends report from McKinney.
These trends—which may not show up in the mainstream for several years—are connected by what McKinney calls “collective convergence.” The concept ties evolving consumer sentiment over issues like supply chain challenges, economic justice, and the labor shortage Americans have been affected by during the pandemic to actions they take when shopping for food or ordering at a restaurant, said Justin Davis, group strategy director of the media and creative agency, speaking on this week’s episode of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast.