Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Food trends driven by ‘collective convergence’—why that matters

McKinney's Justin Davis discusses the agency’s annual food trend forecast, saying aroma-based marketing, metaverse promotions, and packaging you can eat will play a role in a world awakened to global crises
By Jon Springer. Published on March 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Square is positioning brands for a post-COVID world
Credit: iStock

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Quick-service restaurants that brand by smell, food promotions in the metaverse, packaging you can eat, and meals from abundant sea vegetation. Those are among a platterful of predictions with relevance for brands in the food industry and beyond included in the newly published Food Trends report from McKinney.

These trends—which may not show up in the mainstream for several years—are connected by what McKinney calls “collective convergence.” The concept ties evolving consumer sentiment over issues like supply chain challenges, economic justice, and the labor shortage Americans have been affected by during the pandemic to actions they take when shopping for food or ordering at a restaurant, said Justin Davis, group strategy director of the media and creative agency, speaking on this week’s episode of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast.

Credit: McKinney

“Collective convergence is a powerful force in the food and beverage space, but it applies to all categories,” Davis said. “People are looking at companies to do better on their behalf and on the behalf of their communities. Big issues like resource scarcity and global climate change and racial justice are becoming tangible to more and more communities and felt more deeply, and these are things that every company will have to reconcile in their culture and how they bring their products to market.”

Because food occupies such a prominent role in culture, its marketers have traditionally done a good job in finding “bold ways” to confront cultural frontiers, and in doing so, provide other industries the opportunity to learn. “Whether you’re an aerospace brand, or a CPG company selling a food, how you think about NFTs and experiential marketing, you can learn a lot from how food is experimenting in that space,” Davis said.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Square is positioning brands for a post-COVID world

How Square is positioning brands for a post-COVID world
Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads

Why Oikos emphasizes strength, not smiles, in its yogurt ads
Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars

Behind the business of selling ads on rideshare cars
How the ANA plans to investigate programmatic media buying

How the ANA plans to investigate programmatic media buying
How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector

How Hyperice's new marketing is driving growth in crowded fitness sector
Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers

Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers
Behind Hormel's strategy for Planters

Behind Hormel's strategy for Planters
How Marriott is looking at the metaverse as a marketing tool

How Marriott is looking at the metaverse as a marketing tool