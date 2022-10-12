How American Express is courting Gen Z and marketing its brand amid new consumer behavior

During COVID lockdowns, American Express saw its customers focus on entertainment bundles and home office items, along with tools for small businesses. Now, pent-up demand for real-life events is influencing new consumer behavior, according to Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer, who has a front-row seat to changing consumer tastes.
Customers are now looking to shop in person, take trips and attend music and sporting events, she said, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast.