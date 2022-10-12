Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How American Express is courting Gen Z and marketing its brand amid new consumer behavior

CMO Elizabeth Rutledge talks about new campaigns and cardholder perks
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 12, 2022.
Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

During COVID lockdowns, American Express saw its customers focus on entertainment bundles and home office items, along with tools for small businesses. Now, pent-up demand for real-life events is influencing new consumer behavior, according to Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer, who has a front-row seat to changing consumer tastes.

Customers are now looking to shop in person, take trips and attend music and sporting events, she said, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast.

Credit: Elizabeth Rutledge

“That’s where AmEx is in terms of trying to help support and create some of those meaningful moments for those cardmembers,” she said.

AmEx is also focused on younger cardholders, particularly millennials and Gen Z, she noted.

“They’re a large part of our existing base and they’re the fastest growing age cohort,” Rutledge said. She noted that AmEx has been active with digital experiences as well as in-real-life events such as Wimbledon, where it hosted a fan experience and cardmember lounge and was also a partner on a virtual metaverse offering called Virtual Hill.

On the podcast, Rutledge also discussed AmEx’s annual Member Week and what kinds of perks and trends she’s seeing resonate with customers and potential customers.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

