How American Express is courting Gen Z and marketing its brand amid new consumer behavior

“That’s where AmEx is in terms of trying to help support and create some of those meaningful moments for those cardmembers,” she said.

AmEx is also focused on younger cardholders, particularly millennials and Gen Z, she noted.

“They’re a large part of our existing base and they’re the fastest growing age cohort,” Rutledge said. She noted that AmEx has been active with digital experiences as well as in-real-life events such as Wimbledon, where it hosted a fan experience and cardmember lounge and was also a partner on a virtual metaverse offering called Virtual Hill.