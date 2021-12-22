How Campbell’s is riding the cookie craze

With the possible exception of the Internet browser, it’s been a pretty good time to be a cookie—or at least a marketer of the sweet treats. Consumers in 2020 put away 44% more cookies than they did in 2019, according to Mintel, which reported a 7.9% dollar-sale gain for the year. Demand has remained elevated again this year as consumers continue to bake their own, and outlets from Starbucks to Subway to the Girl Scouts keep selling more.

For Danielle Brown, VP of cookies and crackers for Campbell Soup Co., the cookie renaissance is also proving a prime opportunity to reintroduce consumers to its legacy Milano brand, which kicked off its busiest-selling season by introducing a new campaign called “Fancy A Milano?” that positions the brand as “accessible fanciness."

“When we were thinking about how we might promote our Milano brand, we were thinking about the context of where we are today, “ Brown said. “And with all the changes we’ve witnessed over the last year, it just seemed really important to find those small, everyday moments to celebrate.”

On the latest edition of Ad Age's "Marketer's Brief" podcast, Brown discusses Milano's push to broaden its appeal to younger consumers, and how a sister brand in the Campbell's snack portfolio is showing the way forward as the soup-and-snack giant makes progress under a new strategic plan.