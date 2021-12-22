Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Campbell’s is riding the cookie craze

VP of cookies and crackers Danielle Brown discusses a new campaign for Pepperidge Farm's Milano brand
By Jon Springer. Published on December 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021
20211208_Fancy-Santa_Cookie-Grab_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Pepperidge Farm

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

With the possible exception of the Internet browser, it’s been a pretty good time to be a cookie—or at least a marketer of the sweet treats. Consumers in 2020 put away 44% more cookies than they did in 2019, according to Mintel, which reported a 7.9% dollar-sale gain for the year. Demand has remained elevated again this year as consumers continue to bake their own, and outlets from Starbucks to Subway to the Girl Scouts keep selling more.

For Danielle Brown, VP of cookies and crackers for Campbell Soup Co., the cookie renaissance is also proving a prime opportunity to reintroduce consumers to its legacy Milano brand, which kicked off its busiest-selling season by introducing a new campaign called “Fancy A Milano?” that positions the brand as “accessible fanciness."

“When we were thinking about how we might promote our Milano brand, we were thinking about the context of where we are today, “ Brown said. “And with all the changes we’ve witnessed over the last year, it just seemed really important to find those small, everyday moments to celebrate.”

On the latest edition of Ad Age's "Marketer's Brief" podcast, Brown discusses Milano's push to broaden its appeal to younger consumers, and how a sister brand in the Campbell's snack portfolio is showing the way forward as the soup-and-snack giant makes progress under a new strategic plan.

More from Ad Age
LeBron James shoots for the underdogs in new Ruffles ad
Jon Springer
5 things everyone was talking about in 2021
Parker Herren

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021

10 key stats for the best marketers of 2021
How CMOs and CEOs can get along better

How CMOs and CEOs can get along better
Why Albertsons is starting its own retail media network

Why Albertsons is starting its own retail media network
How eBay is positioning itself this holiday season amid supply chain woes

How eBay is positioning itself this holiday season amid supply chain woes
How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season

How buy now, pay later brand Affirm is building buzz this holiday season
How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever

How Roomba is marketing its smartest robot vacuum ever
How Sesame Street is broadening its reach

How Sesame Street is broadening its reach
20211018_Food_bloomberg_3x2.jpg

Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream