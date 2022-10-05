Podcast: Marketer's Brief

The dudes behind Dude Wipes on how they built a surprisingly big business

Brand won over Mark Cuban, got its name on UFC trunks and the Manningcast, and enlisted former P&G executive to find new agency Curiosity
By Jack Neff. Published on October 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Purpose marketing hits and misses

From left, Dude Wipes CEO Sean Riley, co-founder Jeff Klimkowski, Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Meegan

Credit: Dude Wipes

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Dude Wipes is a rare business that not only was helped by the early pandemic but actually kept going strong later.

When toilet paper was in short supply, Dude Wipes stayed on the shelves and picked up market share as an alternative, said Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Meegan on the newest edition of Ad Age's Marketer’s Brief Podcast. Then, unlike some brands whose pandemic bump was followed by a bust, Dude Wipes has kept growing. According to Numerator, the brand has picked up 1.8 percentage points of market share for the 52 weeks ended Aug. 31 vs. the prior year and now reports more than $100 million in annual sales.

The brand's product lineup includes flushable butt wipes, deodorizing body powder, shower wipes and more.

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

Founded in 2011, Dude Wipes made it to ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2015 and convinced a dubious Mark Cuban not only to take a 25% stake but also to become a loyal consumer, said CEO Sean Riley on the podcast. Cuban is still the only outside investor, he said, “and has been an amazing mentor” to the first-time entrepreneurs.

Dude Wipes remains a lean operation with only 15 employees. But it hired its first ad agency last month—Cincinnati-based Curiosity—using former Procter & Gamble Co. executive Pete Carter’s Creative Haystack to sort possibilities and do meet-and-greets with candidates rather than a conventional review.

More from Ad Age
Why agencies need to leave the office and broken work cultures behind
Ryan Kutscher
Dear brands—Hispanics are more than hard work and great fiestas
Liz Aviles
How Meta reset brand safety controls on Facebook and Instagram
Garett Sloane

Up to now, Dude Wipes has gotten by on social media and sponsorships. Recently, it leveraged a tweet about a Miami Dolphins “butt punt” into a mention the next day on the Sept. 26 Monday Night Football “Manningcast” on ESPN2. It’s also gotten an on-air shout out from Howard Stern, sponsored a Nascar team and paid to put its name on sleeves of the New York City FC Major League Soccer team and the rear end of trunks for former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

Having an agency will mean more national paid media and more help creating social content, Meegan said.

Dude wipes still has plenty of room for growth, with a business still no more than 1% of the $11 billion toilet paper market, Riley said.

Not even the London “fatberg”—that giant ball of wipes and fat that clogged the city’s sewers and became a symbol of the dangers of flushing wipes—will stand in the way, he said. Dude Wipes, along with industry heavyweights like Kimberly-Clark Corp., is part of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, Riley said. “As we do a better job as an industry—all pulling together and doing that education—it's going to open up to a level of growth we haven't seen yet.”

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here
Recent podcasts from Ad Age
Purpose marketing hits and misses
E.J. Schultz
Upwork’s CMO on marketing strategies and the Great Resignation
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Behind the rise of Ghost energy drink
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Purpose marketing hits and misses

Purpose marketing hits and misses
Upwork’s CMO on marketing strategies and the Great Resignation

Upwork’s CMO on marketing strategies and the Great Resignation
How Mailchimp is moving beyond email marketing

How Mailchimp is moving beyond email marketing
Behind the rise of Ghost energy drink

Behind the rise of Ghost energy drink
Waze's CMO on its local marketing approach and other ways it is adapting to new commuting patterns

Waze's CMO on its local marketing approach and other ways it is adapting to new commuting patterns
Why Airbnb is putting boomers in ads—and staying out of the metaverse

Why Airbnb is putting boomers in ads—and staying out of the metaverse
Purpose marketing hits and misses

Purpose marketing hits and misses
SmileDirectClub CMO on how it is challenging Invisalign

SmileDirectClub CMO on how it is challenging Invisalign