The dudes behind Dude Wipes on how they built a surprisingly big business

Dude Wipes is a rare business that not only was helped by the early pandemic but actually kept going strong later.

When toilet paper was in short supply, Dude Wipes stayed on the shelves and picked up market share as an alternative, said Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Meegan on the newest edition of Ad Age's Marketer’s Brief Podcast. Then, unlike some brands whose pandemic bump was followed by a bust, Dude Wipes has kept growing. According to Numerator, the brand has picked up 1.8 percentage points of market share for the 52 weeks ended Aug. 31 vs. the prior year and now reports more than $100 million in annual sales.

The brand's product lineup includes flushable butt wipes, deodorizing body powder, shower wipes and more.