How eBay is using AI to recommend products and improve creative

“We have to understand the customer at their deepest level to understand what’s going to be relevant to them,” said Fung, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. Yet in the past year, eBay has been exploring new ways to use AI tools to showcase products in a more engaging way.

“We’re leveraging gen AI now to be able to show more than just an item recommendation but really topics, marketing, copy all of these different areas that we can now leverage to create a more inspirational message for our customers,” Fung said. He added that eBay is using AI to multiply the amount of creative work it produces, then using its science models to predict which creative will perform the best for each customer to create the most personalized customer experience possible.

“We can then take that content and personalize it down even further,” Fung said, noting that it’s very efficient.

On the podcast, Fung also talks about how each generation of customers shops differently and engages differently with the eBay platform. As a marketer, he’s tasked with staying on top of all of the changing trends in both shopping and marketing.