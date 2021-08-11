How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands

Looking at brands that are well over a century old, including Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia, “we just sometimes think of them as brands that became sort of dusty over time,” says Vultaggio. “They’re well taken care of but they haven’t really been polished up or dressed up for the world today.”

Oscar Mayer is the first major brand to get its renovation underway. In April, the packaged meat brand introduced the “Keep it Oscar” campaign from Johannes Leonardo. The brand is also now featuring a new retro-meets-modern design from BrandOpus for the packaging across its three categories: bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs.

“It was sort of seen as a brand that had not evolved with the consumer,” says Vultaggio.

Now, it is leaning into levity and nostalgia for the brand, including its Wienermobile, with ads that look at the world “through meat-colored glasses,” she says. It’s focusing on winning with the consumers who already love the brand and so-called “fence-sitters” and consciously choosing not to try to win over the haters, says Vultaggio.

“We recognized that we were not going to be for everyone,” Vultaggio says.



Ads in the campaign include a commercial in which a girl watching her mom prepare an Oscar Mayer hot dog grills it with lasers shooting from her eyes.