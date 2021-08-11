How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands

Kraft Heinz has a product lineup with the type of brand recognition other marketers envy. The problem is, while the food company was busy overhauling itself, many of those well-known brands such as Oscar Mayer weren’t getting too much attention.
Now, Kraft Heinz is recommitting to brand love, planning to spend $100 million more on marketing than it did in 2019, and giving 80% of its brands a bit of a renovation during the next 18 months, Jess Vultaggio, head of strategy and development for the meal foundations and coffee unit at Kraft Heinz, says on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.
“We were an organization that was conservative creatively and, I think, very traditional in our media plans,” she says.
In early 2019, Kraft Heinz took a $15.4 billion write-down on its assets, including its storied Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks.
Now, the company is taking more risks and inserting its brands into cultural moments, including Oscar Mayer playing off of Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos traveling to space last month on social media.