How Mailchimp is moving beyond email marketing

Mailchimp is known for its email marketing, but the 21-year-old brand has recently been showing up in a host of unexpected places as it strives to drive awareness to its offerings. The company, which was acquired by Intuit last year for $12 billion, invested in a Super Bowl spot early this year and last month debuted a new campaign that included an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

“Mailchimp has always been all about these creative industries, and fashion designers are a great group of people, so showing up in a creative place in a cultural space, that’s always been a sweet spot,” said Mark DiCristina, VP of brand experience, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We felt right at home.”

Mailchimp’s Fashion Week push included a partnership with the Black in Fashion Council that created a showroom for five emerging Black designers to exhibit a special capsule collection. That line sold out, DiCristina said, adding that Mailchimp plans to return to the event next year.