How Piece of Cake is using influencer marketing in the moving business

Known for its bright pink trucks, New York-based moving company Piece of Cake has experienced explosive growth since launching in 2017 with the purchase of one truck for $20,000. It now makes 100,000 moves a year across the U.S., with 800 employees and 350 trucks.
The brand has, in part, been supported by an aggressive influencer program. This program acts as a marketing engine, leading to social media posts showing people standing in front of its trucks, looking like they haven’t lifted a finger all day.