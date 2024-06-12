How Piece of Cake is using influencer marketing in the moving business

The brand treats influencer marketing as an awareness play, then uses paid ads on Google, Meta, Meta, Reddit, TikTok and Pinterest to drive business. Piece of Cake also has an ongoing sponsorship deal with the New York Knicks that it announced in 2022.

Piece of Cake offers both free and discounted moves to influencers, depending on their follower count, engagement rate, content scope and other factors. The brand does not pay influencers for their content outside of those moving discounts.

The company also has an affiliate program to track influencer success via discount codes that creators can share with their audiences. Key performance indicators for the program include conversion rates, new leads and more.