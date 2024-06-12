Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Piece of Cake is using influencer marketing in the moving business

Chief Marketing Officer Najah Ayoub joins the Marketer’s Brief podcast
By Phoebe Bain. Published on June 12, 2024.
The moving company Piece of Cake was founded in 2017.

Credit: Piece of Cake

Known for its bright pink trucks, New York-based moving company Piece of Cake has experienced explosive growth since launching in 2017 with the purchase of one truck for $20,000. It now makes 100,000 moves a year across the U.S., with 800 employees and 350 trucks.

The brand has, in part, been supported by an aggressive influencer program. This program acts as a marketing engine, leading to social media posts showing people standing in front of its trucks, looking like they haven’t lifted a finger all day.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Marketer’s Brief podcast, Piece of Cake Chief Marketing Officer Najah Ayoub delved into its marketing, including how she views all customers as influencers. But she said there are a few creator niches that pay off more than others. Those include fitness influencers such as Equinox and Barry’s Boot Camp instructors, cooking creators such as chefs and food bloggers, and others who serve a more specific niche than beauty or lifestyle influencers do.

“What we’ve found is that just because someone may look like they’d have it all—a million followers, high engagement—doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going to get a good ROI with them,” Ayoub said.

The brand treats influencer marketing as an awareness play, then uses paid ads on Google, Meta, Meta, Reddit, TikTok and Pinterest to drive business. Piece of Cake also has an ongoing sponsorship deal with the New York Knicks that it announced in 2022.

Piece of Cake offers both free and discounted moves to influencers, depending on their follower count, engagement rate, content scope and other factors. The brand does not pay influencers for their content outside of those moving discounts. 

The company also has an affiliate program to track influencer success via discount codes that creators can share with their audiences. Key performance indicators for the program include conversion rates, new leads and more.

Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

