How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice

In 2019, the U.S. Army announced a major overhaul of its internal marketing practice, following an audit that brought to light millions of dollars spent on unsuccessful recruitment campaigns. Then-Army Secretary Mark Esper ordered that its marketing division at the time, Army Marketing and Research Group, be dissolved and redesignated as the Office of the Chief Army Enterprise Marketing. The whole group would also move from the Washington metropolitan area to Chicago, the hometown of its new agency DDB.

In this edition of the "Marketer's Brief" podcast, Ad Age spoke with Major General Alex Fink, chief marketing officer of Army Enterprise Marketing, about how the changes have led to the creation of a more modern and effective marketing department. The Army’s previous marketing organization “wasn’t really structured for the current environment,” he says. “It lacked a data analytics capability, and quite frankly, it lacked the right internal marketing talent."

In Chicago, Major Fink says the Army benefits from being at a marketing epicenter. He beefed up his team with new kinds of talents, ranging from data scientists to creatives and even gamers, while also laying the groundwork for next-gen marketing experts through an internal career program, Army Marketing Behavioral Economics.