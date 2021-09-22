Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice

Army Enterprise Marketing CMO Major General Alex Fink shares how a sophisticated data practice and next-gen talent are fueling successful recruitment strategies of the largest and oldest branch of the U.S. Military
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on September 22, 2021.
20210921_ArmyCMO_Fink

Army Enterprise Marketing Chief Marketing Officer Major General Alex Fink

Credit: Ad Age

In 2019, the U.S. Army announced a major overhaul of its internal marketing practice, following an audit that brought to light millions of dollars spent on unsuccessful recruitment campaigns. Then-Army Secretary Mark Esper ordered that its marketing division at the time, Army Marketing and Research Group, be dissolved and redesignated as the Office of the Chief Army Enterprise Marketing. The whole group would also move from the Washington metropolitan area to Chicago, the hometown of its new agency DDB.

In this edition of the "Marketer's Brief" podcast, Ad Age spoke with Major General Alex Fink, chief marketing officer of Army Enterprise Marketing, about how the changes have led to the creation of a more modern and effective marketing department. The Army’s previous marketing organization “wasn’t really structured for the current environment,” he says. “It lacked a data analytics capability, and quite frankly, it lacked the right internal marketing talent."

In Chicago, Major Fink says the Army benefits from being at a marketing epicenter. He beefed up his team with new kinds of talents, ranging from data scientists to creatives and even gamers, while also laying the groundwork for next-gen marketing experts through an internal career program, Army Marketing Behavioral Economics. 

General Fink also discusses a recent campaign, “The Calling,” which targeted Gen Z with animated films recounting the varied and personal tales of officers’ paths to recruitment. The branded content push aimed to close the Army’s relatability gap with potential recruits.

Some individuals “can’t relate to us,” he says. “We're seen as a distant star … as an elite athlete. ‘The Calling’ and other creative we put into market are intended to really help close that gap to show that we’re not all superhumans, and that you can find community, purpose and passion in the Army.”

The creative approaches such as “The Calling” and a sophisticated data strategy have helped propel General Fink’s team to success. “I’m really proud of where we’ve come in the last two years in terms of our ability to make positive attribution from marketing content,” he says. About “30% of all the youth who contract with the Army, we can actually make an attribution back to a marketing activity, which is huge from where we came from, which was basically 0% from a couple years ago.”

 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

