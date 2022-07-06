New Progressive CMO on marketing to Gen Z and spending during a downturn

When Remi Kent joined Progressive Insurance as chief marketing officer late last year, the economy was on solid footing, consumer prices were reasonable and gasoline did not cost more than $3.50 a gallon in most parts of the country. Now, the world looks quite different. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fifth month, gas prices are reaching record highs and we are officially in a bear market economy. Kent is tasked with maintaining Progressive’s brand relevance in the highly competitive insurance industry.

“We want to make sure that our brand purpose is clearly defined and that we stand out from competitors,” she said on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We want to make sure we pull it through our marketing efforts—this is going to really help with the seemingly commoditization of our industry.”