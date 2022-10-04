Purpose marketing hits and misses

“In a world that is full of gimmicks, I just sometimes miss that really good print ad,” said Kolster. The Lidl ad “is a good way of making the viewer smarter,” he added. And the ad is backed with a significant commitment, he noted.

Kolster is also a fan of a Heineken ad that highlighted its commitment to renewable energy by installing a solar-powered billboard at Brazil's “Rock in Rio” festival that cools beer at a local bar. It was installed at Brewteco, a famous bar in Rio's Gávea district, during the festival. The text on the billboard informs viewers: "This billboard is cooling your Heineken. Cheers." It comes from the agency Le Pub Brasil.

The ad is “super relatable and personal,” Kolster said. “If you live in Brazil, it’s damn hot. You like a cold beer. And you certainly see a link between renewable energy and a cold beer.”

Misses

Apple has made plenty of iconic ads over the years, but a recent effort, called “Dear Apple,” misses the mark, according to Kolster. The spot features people reading letters addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook, praising Apple Watch for saving their lives, as a way to plug its features such as those that read vital signs.