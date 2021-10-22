Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Sesame Street is broadening its reach

Sesame Workshop CMO Samantha Maltin discusses the show’s racial justice work, as well as partnerships with the likes of DoorDash and Curry Brand
By Jessica Wohl. Published on October 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
20211021_Tango and Elmo_3x2_0.jpg
Credit: Sesame Workshop

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

Parents of young children may have noticed two new Muppets on “Sesame Street” earlier this year when Wes and Elijah were added to the show to help teach racial literacy.

“We really feel a responsibility as a brand, as an organization, to not only speak out for racial justice but to provide children and families with real tools to not only speak out but to help them talk about race and racism,” said Samantha Maltin, executive VP and chief marketing officer at Sesame Workshop, which produces the long-running kids’ series. 

A recent racism study conducted by Sesame Workshop showed that 86% of children ages 6 to 11 “believe that people of different races are not treated fairly in this country,” Maltin said on the latest episode of Ad Age’s “Marketer’s Brief” podcast. “Close to half of those children have personally experienced discrimination of some kind.”

The nonprofit is also taking some cues from the pandemic. Sesame Street characters and scenery were featured in DoorDash’s Super Bowl commercial about delivery and ordering from local businesses, which took on more importance for many families as they stayed home. And this week, DoorDash announced that it will deliver Sesame Street-themed items such as shirts and face masks from a virtual version of Hooper’s Store, with proceeds going to Sesame Workshop's efforts.

In a pandemic-related storyline, Elmo got a puppy a few months ago. The decision to have him get his own furry friend, a dog named Tango, was made well before the pandemic, Maltin said. But the timing coincided with trends among families that got pandemic pets. Now, the show models how kids can help take care of the animals, and Sesame Workshop also began a partnership with animal-focused media brand The Dodo.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

More Marketer's Brief podcasts
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
Jessica Wohl
How Lexus is targeting younger buyers
E.J. Schultz

Partnerships, Maltin said, help Sesame Workshop get the Sesame Street brand and its stories into people’s lives more often, especially for those who aren't watching the show on HBO Max, PBS or YouTube.

“The research insights show that people think about Sesame like their high school love,” Maltin said. “They want to reminisce about them, they want to see photographs, they want to talk about them, but only the people who have their children in the demo are really interacting with them on a daily basis.” 

The nonprofit also just partnered with Steph Curry’s Curry Brand on a line of shoes and apparel inspired by Sesame Street.
 

20211021_SC in Sesame 2_3x2.jpg
Credit:
Under Armour/Curry Brand

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message,” the NBA star said in a statement released last week by Under Armour. “It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves.” 

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20211018_Food_bloomberg_3x2.jpg

Food flavors expand beyond their initial dishes as they go more mainstream
How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand

How 7-Eleven is using influencers to boost its brand
How Lexus is targeting younger buyers

How Lexus is targeting younger buyers
How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice

How the U.S. Army built a modern-day marketing practice
How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

How marketing helped sales double at backpack seller State Bags

How Signet, the owner of Kay and Zales, is courting younger shoppers

How Signet, the owner of Kay and Zales, is courting younger shoppers
How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands

How Kraft Heinz is renovating Oscar Mayer and other older brands
How resale platform StockX is attracting new shoppers

How resale platform StockX is attracting new shoppers