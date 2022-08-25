SmileDirectClub CMO on how it is challenging Invisalign

The updates include a forthcoming “SmileMaker Platform” that will allow customers to initiate treatment plans by using an AI-powered smartphone app to scan their teeth.

SmileDirectClub’s current teledentistry approach begins by sending consumers teeth impression kits which are returned and reviewed by the company’s dental providers, who send back custom aligners. The company also offers an in-person option via its more than 100 SmileShops across the globe.

The SmileMaker app won’t replace the need to do impressions, but it will allow users to see a draft treatment plan and buy it on the spot—which according to Sheldon will fuel more business.

“If you take a look at our go-to-market strategy today, it’s actually a long process. From the time you show up on our website to the time you get a treatment plan, that could be three weeks or more,” he said. “Customer enthusiasm often cools as the time drags out. So if we can reduce that time to purchase from three weeks to just a few minutes, you obviously have a better chance of gaining that conversion and keeping that customer enthusiastic about their future smile.”