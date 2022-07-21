Topgolf's rise—inside the marketing strategies that have driven brand's growth

If Tiger Woods began putting cracks in golf’s image as a cushy country club sport in the late 1990s and 2000s, then Topgolf is shattering it for good in the 2020s.
The fast-growing brand runs nearly 80 venues across the globe that include high-tech driving ranges, food, cocktails, loud music and social event spaces. From outdoor hitting bays, players aim at targets by hitting microchip-equipped gold balls, scoring points that display on screens.
It is, in a nutshell, gamified golf—without the quiet, rule-filled and at times stodgy environment that turns some people off from the game.“We are opening doors to people who don’t have access to a golf course, or a country club, or golf clubs,” said Geoff Cottrill, who joined Topgolf Entertainment Group about a year ago as chief marketing officer. “There are a lot of barriers of entry to even start to play the game of golf so we are trying to take all that stuff away and offer people an easy, fun way to enjoy the game.”