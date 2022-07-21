Topgolf's rise—inside the marketing strategies that have driven brand's growth

Cottrill joined the brand as it began expanding after its 2021 merger with traditional golf brand Callaway, in a deal that valued Topgolf at $2 billion. Topgolf now says it draws about 20 million players annually. According to Cottrill, a big chunk of those players are first-time golfers, although the venues also lure avid golfers, he adds. The brand’s “north star,” he said, is around the idea of “play.”

“I get up every day believing the world needs more play in it,” he said. “The older you get the more serious the world becomes.”

Under Cottrill’s watch, Topgolf has hired Mediahub as its media agency and Day One as its social agency.

The marketing strategy involves portraying that frivolous mentality on social media, where Cottrill says Topgolf benefits from players sharing their experiences on Twitter, TikTok and other platforms. “We are seeing a lot of user-generated content,” he said. “We are trying to participate on some level in the conversion where it makes sense—not overpower it, not over-message it.”

One successful social play involved Topgolf responding to a TikTok user who made a video not about hitting golf balls, but about the venue’s donut holes, which can be injected with chocolate and other indulgent fillings. It drew about 1 million views, while Togolf’s response the next day lured some 10 million views, according to Cottrill. “In the month after we did it, our donut holes sales doubled,” he said.

Topgolf also had fun with it on Instagram during National Donut Day.