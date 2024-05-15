How Vuori’s new CMO plans to build the brand

“I worked with really big established brands,” said Riley-Grant, who also did a stint at Converse, on the newest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We would have moments sometimes in my roles where we would go, ‘God, what would it look like if we started a company tomorrow—what if we could just start from scratch?’”

Not yet a decade old, Vuori is affording her that opportunity. In its short existence, the apparel brand has already built up a stable of nearly 60 stores, a figure that is expected to grow by 20 this year, along with a roster of influencers and athletic collaborators including gymnast Livvy Dunne and a following of loyalist shoppers that have helped the brand reach a $4 billion valuation.