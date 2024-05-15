Podcast: Marketer's Brief

How Vuori’s new CMO plans to build the brand

Karen Riley-Grant talks about what’s ahead for Vuori, including its media strategy, upcoming 10th anniversary and store expansion
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 15, 2024.
Vuori is growing its store fleet.

Credit: Vuori

After working in marketing at 171-year-old Levi’s for six years, Karen Riley-Grant recently decided to try her hand at a newer label. In January, she joined Vuori, the 9-year-old activewear brand, as chief marketing officer.

“I worked with really big established brands,” said Riley-Grant, who also did a stint at Converse, on the newest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We would have moments sometimes in my roles where we would go, ‘God, what would it look like if we started a company tomorrow—what if we could just start from scratch?’”

Not yet a decade old, Vuori is affording her that opportunity. In its short existence, the apparel brand has already built up a stable of nearly 60 stores, a figure that is expected to grow by 20 this year, along with a roster of influencers and athletic collaborators including gymnast Livvy Dunne and a following of loyalist shoppers that have helped the brand reach a $4 billion valuation.

Riley-Grant said she is focusing on building on Vuori’s recent momentum to propel the brand through the next 50 years. She’s tracking consumer behavior and looking at how scaling up marketing can connect with both male and female customers. Vuori has traditionally focused on lower-funnel, digital-first marketing but as it grows, that equation is changing.

“As we hit our 10-year anniversary, it’s really telling our brand story in a way that complements the critical product marketing that we need to do,” Riley-Grant said. “But really layering that up with rich, robust emotional stories that connect with our consumers on a more human level.”

On the podcast, she also talks about the changing needs of a modern marketer and the diverse range of channels that are now in the mix, far beyond the days of traditional TV campaigns.

“I do miss the days when we just had a TV spot, a newspaper ad and a radio ad,” Riley-Grant said. “But I think we all may actually be bored if we went back to those old days.”

Karen Riley-Grant joined Vuori earlier this year.

Credit: Vuori

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

