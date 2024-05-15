After working in marketing at 171-year-old Levi’s for six years, Karen Riley-Grant recently decided to try her hand at a newer label. In January, she joined Vuori, the 9-year-old activewear brand, as chief marketing officer.
How Vuori’s new CMO plans to build the brand
“I worked with really big established brands,” said Riley-Grant, who also did a stint at Converse, on the newest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. “We would have moments sometimes in my roles where we would go, ‘God, what would it look like if we started a company tomorrow—what if we could just start from scratch?’”
Not yet a decade old, Vuori is affording her that opportunity. In its short existence, the apparel brand has already built up a stable of nearly 60 stores, a figure that is expected to grow by 20 this year, along with a roster of influencers and athletic collaborators including gymnast Livvy Dunne and a following of loyalist shoppers that have helped the brand reach a $4 billion valuation.
Riley-Grant said she is focusing on building on Vuori’s recent momentum to propel the brand through the next 50 years. She’s tracking consumer behavior and looking at how scaling up marketing can connect with both male and female customers. Vuori has traditionally focused on lower-funnel, digital-first marketing but as it grows, that equation is changing.
“As we hit our 10-year anniversary, it’s really telling our brand story in a way that complements the critical product marketing that we need to do,” Riley-Grant said. “But really layering that up with rich, robust emotional stories that connect with our consumers on a more human level.”
On the podcast, she also talks about the changing needs of a modern marketer and the diverse range of channels that are now in the mix, far beyond the days of traditional TV campaigns.
“I do miss the days when we just had a TV spot, a newspaper ad and a radio ad,” Riley-Grant said. “But I think we all may actually be bored if we went back to those old days.”