Why Absolut's newest LGBTQ+ campaign works—and other observations from a purpose marketing expert

On this week’s episode, Kolster examines some brand-backed LGBTQ+ advocacy efforts, both recent and not-so-recent, as a way to explain what works and what falls short.

“One of the things I personally really, really love is when you have ads that are not preaching to the converted, that actually do reach out to the communities who… might not understand what this whole LGBTQ+ thing is about,” he said. “The most activist you can probably be is trying to reach out to those who don’t agree with you.”

Below, a quick look at some of the campaigns he dissects during the podcast.

Absolut: “Out & Open”

The vodka brand in May launched a new campaign highlighting the plight of LGBTQ+ bars, which it says have been closing at an exceeding rate. The campaign highlights the venues as valuable gathering spots, while seeking to help them with efforts including resources and a training partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) that focuses on business succession. The campaign includes the audio telling of stories in which the bars have helped members of the community, including from actor Bowen Yang.

Kolster’s take: “Absolut has such a history and legacy of standing up [for] these issues…They have the permission to speak…Whatever they do they get it right because they are doing it for the right way … I don't think people would ever look at Absolut and say they do it for the marketing, because we know Absolut for this stuff.”

Virgin Atlantic: “See the World Differently”

The airline in April described the campaign as a “colourful celebration of the diversity of the world around us.”

Kolster’s take: “Virgin does it in the spirit of what Virgin stands for in that way they do get it right. Does it really excite me? Does it bring something fresh and exciting to the table? I don’t think so.”