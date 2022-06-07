Podcast: Marketer's Brief

Why Absolut's newest LGBTQ+ campaign works—and other observations from a purpose marketing expert

Thomas Kolster explains what works and what falls short on the latest edition of Marketer’s Brief podcast
By E.J. Schultz. Published on June 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Accenture CMO on the ‘Song’ rebrand, its metaverse approach and B2B creativity

Bowen Yang for Absolut

Credit: Absolut Vodka

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

Purpose marketing expert Thomas Kolster does not praise brands easily. He is known to take a critical look at ways brands are attempting to feed into the purpose marketing frenzy. But when it comes to LGBTQ+ marketing, Kolster gives advertisers credit for playing a role in bringing LGBTQ+ issues to a national audience through mainstream marketing.

“We could thank a lot of advertising and brands for normalizing this to a large degree,” he said. “We should actually appreciate that.”

Kolster is the founder and creative director at Copenhagen-based Goodvertising Agency, which advises companies and organizations on topics ranging from sustainability to societal and health risks. As part of a series added to Ad Age’s weekly Marketer’s Brief podcast, Kolster on a monthly basis breaks down recent purpose-fueled ads and campaigns, highlighting hits and misses while offering advice on how brands can do better.

Ad Age podcasts

Thomas Kolster breaks down more purpose-fueled ads
Click here

On this week’s episode, Kolster examines some brand-backed LGBTQ+ advocacy efforts, both recent and not-so-recent, as a way to explain what works and what falls short. 

“One of the things I personally really, really love is when you have ads that are not preaching to the converted, that actually do reach out to the communities who… might not understand what this whole LGBTQ+ thing is about,” he said. “The most activist you can probably be is trying to reach out to those who don’t agree with you.”

Below, a quick look at some of the campaigns he dissects during the podcast.

Absolut: “Out & Open”

The vodka brand in May launched a new campaign highlighting the plight of LGBTQ+ bars, which it says have been closing at an exceeding rate. The campaign highlights the venues as valuable gathering spots, while seeking to help them with efforts including resources and a training partnership with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) that focuses on business succession. The campaign includes the audio telling of stories in which the bars have helped members of the community, including from actor Bowen Yang.

Kolster’s take: “Absolut has such a history and legacy of standing up [for] these issues…They have the permission to speak…Whatever they do they get it right because they are doing it for the right way … I don't think people would ever look at Absolut and say they do it for the marketing, because we know Absolut for this stuff.”

Read more: How brands are celebrating Pride Month

Virgin Atlantic: “See the World Differently”

The airline in April described the campaign as a “colourful celebration of the diversity of the world around us.”

Kolster’s take: “Virgin does it in the spirit of what Virgin stands for in that way they do get it right. Does it really excite me? Does it bring something fresh and exciting to the table? I don’t think so.”

Campbell Soup: "Made for Real, Real Life"

This ad from the soup giant featuring a gay dad couple is nearly seven years old, but Kolster highlights it as LGBTQ+ marketing done right. “A lot of what we are doing in our industry is we are storytellers and we are trying to create emotional bonds and this is an [example] of advertising that does that brilliantly. I know there has been a lot of companies since then that are kind of in that same sphere, but I think it does show what adverting can do in terms of normalizing the LGBTQ+ community.”

Watch: How brands can support LGBTQ+ community beyond June

Lego: “Everyone is Awesome”

The toymaker released its first-ever LGBTQ+ set in time for Pride month 2021. As Ad Age’s Creativity described it at the time, the "Everyone is Awesome" set “comes in rainbow colors and comprises 11 minifigures, each in a different hue, resting on a multi-colored platform inspired by the rainbow flag. The minifigures each have their own hairstyle, but are not specifically designed to be of either gender.” The designer is Lego VP for Design Matthew, who on the brand’s website shares his his experience growing up as a gay child in the 1980s and explains why such products are needed.

Kolster’s take: “What Lego is about is obviously play…being able to play with a toy that is designed for you, designed to celebrate the community, I think that makes a lot of difference.”

 

 

Credit: Lego

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Accenture CMO on the ‘Song’ rebrand, its metaverse approach and B2B creativity

Accenture CMO on the ‘Song’ rebrand, its metaverse approach and B2B creativity
Why craft brewer Dogfish Head is moving ‘beyond beer’

Why craft brewer Dogfish Head is moving ‘beyond beer’
Behind Behr Paint’s use of NFTs, Katy Perry and more to attract young buyers

Behind Behr Paint’s use of NFTs, Katy Perry and more to attract young buyers
How Grey Goose and Patron turn NFTs into real-life perks

How Grey Goose and Patron turn NFTs into real-life perks
How Advil marketer GSK (soon-to-be Haleon) manages lots of change

How Advil marketer GSK (soon-to-be Haleon) manages lots of change
Grading ‘purpose’ ads—Earth Day winners and losers

Grading ‘purpose’ ads—Earth Day winners and losers

Behind Kroger's thriving retail media network

Behind Kroger's thriving retail media network
Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO