Why Applebee’s is turning its customers into marketers

Where did you find these guests? They are regular people, but they have extraordinary stories that you're able to convey in only a few seconds. There’s the veteran, the single guy who comes in and befriends the bartender, and the parents of an autistic child. Where did you find them and how did you get them to cooperate?

We wanted to represent what happens in our restaurants every day, so we went into one of our markets. It happened to be Pittsburgh, but it could have been Kansas City or Dallas or Detroit. We talked to our restaurant general managers and the bartenders. We found these stories are very accessible because they were happening every day. We walked with them, and they were excited to be a part of it. What really came to life as we shot the work was that they were so natural. We gave them almost no direction, just asked them to interact with real servers, real bartenders and the real people who work in our restaurants. It all came together in way that was so magical. That led to us to think going forward how we could use more real guests in our work in the future.

Last time we talked, Applebee’s had just launched its first NFT promo. What interested you in that, and what have you learned?

I have to give a shout out to our agency, Grey, who thought up “The Regulars” with us as well as the NFT opportunity. As we looked at the zeitgeist, we saw something happening with NFTs where we thought, if we can find a way in that brings it to life that makes sense for Applebee’s, then we would explore it. The idea to bring a real-world experience, giving the product associated with the art to the person who won it. We did not invest a lot into it, but we saw the opportunity to be part of the conversation about what’s happening in the world today, and bring it to life in a way that was real for Applebee’s. And so we’ll continue to bring Metavese Mondays forward in 2022.

We learned there is something engaging about NFTs that a certain part of the world is really interested in. We thought we could bring it to life in a way that tied our brand in appropriately. And we made sure we did it the right way. We didn’t look to make a profit on the sales, we were looking to support the artist that creates the NFT and bring an experience in our restaurants to win free food for a year, tied to that piece of art. We’ll continue to take the learnings from the first three Metaverse Mondays and bring forward new iterations that will engage people and bring excitement to the brand in a way that we hadn’t been focused on in the past. We want to have fun and be timely with the activities in the metaverse.

Let’s talk about Walker Hayes. Where were you when you realized that he made a single, “Fancy Like,” that was racing up the charts and celebrated the pleasures of an Applebee’s date night?

It was a great month-long experience. The song was released and someone sent it to me. I watched the song and then did a follow-up interview [with Hayes] where he said he’d always wanted to write a song about Applebee’s. And within a couple of weeks, his daughter created a dance with him on TikTok.

I remember being at home with my daughters. And my oldest daughter, who’s 21, said, “Dad you got to see this dance, it’s all over TikTok.” I was just starting to pay attention to TikTok. All of a sudden, it was going wild.

I think it magically ties into “The Regulars” work we’ve done because Walker Hayes is a regular. He’s a regular who happens to be a country music artist who created the song of the summer in 2021, but the song was a hit because it’s so real. It has a true insight about the Applebee’s brand. And he’s speaking about it as a fan of the brand. He is exactly right about who we are. We’re proud that we’re “Fancy Like Applebee’s.” And we were able to work with Walker and bring his song to life in a way that was really engaging for our guests. We worked very quickly with him and his team to partner together in a way that was real and authentic. It was critically important this wasn’t some forced promotion. We had taken the Oreo shake off our menu during COVID. And all of a sudden, the song is rising up the charts like a rocket and we said, “we need to figure out how to get Oreo Shakes back into our restaurants.” He’s really proud of that, and has said he is looking forward to telling his grandkids about it.