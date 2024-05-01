Inside the WNBA’s partnership with Opill, the first over-the-counter daily birth control pill

The women’s basketball league partnership was part of Opill’s launch this spring. The marketing team had an “incredible opportunity” to help make birth control more accessible and “address some of those unmet needs in getting access to contraception that so many people have in this country,” Opill Senior Director of Market Activation Evelyn Furia said on the newest edition of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast.

In order to meet that accessibility goal, Furia’s team had to ensure that the branding, marketing and launch around Opill felt both exciting and fresh, but also accessible and convenient, as well as safe and effective. “This is not a new product … just the way in which you can access it is different,” Leila Bahbah, U.S. women’s health brand lead at Opill parent company Perrigo, said on the podcast.

Outside of a heavy digital marketing presence including digital out-of-home ads, the Opill marketing team tapped the WNBA to help them communicate that message. The arrangement comes as women's basketball is enjoying strong momentum with record-breaking TV ratings and strong attendance driven in part by Caitlin Clark's stardom.