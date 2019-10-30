All the latest production moves, hires and partnerships: October 30, 2019
Biscuit Filmworks has added directing duo Joaquin & Lalou to its U.S. and U.K. rosters. Comprising longtime collaborators Joaquin Baca-Asay and Lalou Dammond, the pair have been creative partners since 2006, previously as director and producer. They have collaborated on work for brands including Nike, Apple, the NFL, Chevrolet, Bud Light and others, with awards from Cannes Lions, Clios, AICP, and The One Show. Baca-Asay also earned a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials from the DGA in 2010, based on spots for CSX, Volvo, Bank of America and LensCrafters, all produced by Dammond.
Tool of North America has re-signed director John X Carey to its roster after a spell away at Anonymous Content. Among his high profile projects have been Dove’s “Real Beauty Sketches,” “Dillan’s Voice” for Apple and “Breathless Choir “for Philips. Carey has also helmed campaigns for clients including Coca-Cola, Samsung, Guinness, Google and Goodwill, and his work has been featured in The New York Times, The Today Show, CNN, Time and other publications.
Directing duo Rubberband has signed with Smuggler for worldwide representation. Consisting of New Yorkers Jason Filmore Sondock and Simon Davis, Rubberband’s commercial work includes projects for clientele such as Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Fender, Moncler, Burberry, Away, Raf Simons, and Alexander Wang.
Directing collective Shynola has signed to Nexus Studios for international representation for commercials and branded content. Comprising Jason Groves, Chris Harding, and Richard “Kenny” Kenworthy, they have been collaborating for 20 years and their work ranges includes Emmy-nominated title sequences for “Glow” and “Watership Down” and work for brands such as Nike and Honda, as well as their latest spot, “Alive,” for Maserati and Pennzoil, produced by RSA. They have also worked with artists such as Coldplay, Radiohead and Laura Marling.
Chromista has signed Sarah Daggar-Nickson to its director roster for exclusive commercial representation in the U.S. She has written, produced and directed branded content for clients such as Google, Louis Vuitton and YouTube, and worked as a brand planner in New York agencies while writing and directing her two short films, “Dead Hands” and “The Light of the Night.” Her first feature, “A Vigilante,” starring Olivia Wilde, premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2018.
Director Guy Manwaring has signed with Merman’s advertising, branded content and long form roster in both the U.K. and the U.S. Having started out as a creative with the Leith Agency London and subsequently St Luke’s, his directing career has included work for Amazon, Just Eat, Specsavers, Warburtons, McDonald’s, Marks & Spencer and Halifax, picking up awards at Cannes, Kinsale and the British Arrows.
Jason and Matt Docter, aka the Docter Twins, have signed to Toronto-based commercial studio Westside for representation. Based in Los Angeles, the identical twin brothers have directed spots included Samsung’s “Batteries are Dying,” Minnesota Lottery’s “Elf Ears” and Canon’s “Photographer Inside.” The pair entered the art world through music, with their band The Suede Chain playing with Oasis, Smashing Pumpkins and Sheryl Crow. Today they compose music for much of their directing work and they are developing an indie feature film inspired by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe.
Stink Studios has hired Zane Miller, most recently from Mother New York, as creative director, and Dani Balenson, most recently of Intercom, as design director, both based in its Brooklyn office. In addition to Mother, Miller has worked at Translation and TBWA\Media Arts Lab, with clients including Apple, Stella Artois, Netflix and JW Marriott. Balenson has worked as a designer with brands and media companies across San Francisco, Baltimore and New York including Vox Media and Established NYC, and as a freelancer. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness.