Uber Eats' Georgie Jeffreys turned a marketing problem into a Super Bowl hit

Georgie Jeffreys realized she had a problem as she prepared to promote Uber Eats’ service expansion in its 2022 Super Bowl ad: Consumers had trouble grasping the concept that a platform called “Uber Eats” was now also delivering non-food items such as toilet paper.

“When we hear consumer problems from consumers … that sparks for us an opportunity,” said Jeffreys, 34, head of marketing at Uber Eats, US & Canada. “Not only is it a problem to solve but it also quite lends itself to a creative idea.”

That idea lent itself to a wildly successful, celebrity-packed campaign created with Special Group US that poked fun at the disconnect between Uber Eats’ name and its new businesses.