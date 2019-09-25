Burger King's 'Whopper Detour' wins top honors at the 60th Clio Awards
Burger King’s “Whopper Detour” took top honors at the 60th Annual Clio Awards Wednesday night during Advertising Week New York, winning the Grand Clio in two categories, Digital/Mobile and Direct. Andy Cohen hosted the event at The Manhattan Center in New York City.
The campaign from FCB New York, which lured McDonald’s customers away with promises of 1-cent Whoppers, helped land the fast-feeder the Advertiser of the Year award as well. McCann New York took Agency of the Year, and BBDO Worldwide took Network of the Year.
Earlier this year, “Whopper Detour” won three Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions, taking the top prize in the Mobile, Direct and Titanium categories.
Campaigns for The New York Times by Droga5 won the Grand Clio in two categories: “The Truth Is Worth It” in Film and “Read More. Listen More” in Partnerships & Collaborations.
The Branded Entertainment Grand Clio went to “Blue Heart,” a longform film from Farm League showcasing Balkan protests against hydroelectric power for Patagonia. The New York Public Library’s “Insta Novels” from Mother New York, which digitized classic books for the smartphone age, took the Design Grand Clio.
Home-improvement store Leroy Merlin’s “Lessons for Good” won the Experiential/Events Grand Clio. The campaign from Publicis Italy turned do-it-yourself classes held at store locations into volunteer projects at more than 100 shelters and community centers. And Stella McCartney’s lyrical short film “Breast Cancer Awareness,” in which Idris Elba narrates scenes of women proudly displaying their mastectomy scars, won the Fashion & Beauty Grand Clio.
Adaptive controllers from Microsoft demonstrated in “Changing The Game” by McCann New York won the Innovation Grand Clio, and Libresse’s “Viva La Vulva” and its chorus of singing vaginas from AMV BBDO took the Integrated Campaign Grand Clio.
AKQA’s “Air Max Graffiti Stores” for Nike won the Out Of Home Grand Clio; Wieden & Kennedy New York’s “Philly Philly” football tie-in for Bud Light won the Social Media Grand Clio; and airline Aeromexico took the Public Relations Grand Clio for “A World Without Borders,” Ogilvy & Mather Mexico’s DNA-testing travel campaign.
Two Music Grand Clios went to “Share Your Gifts” from Kobalt Music Group for Apple and “The Uncensored Playlist,” the Reporters Without Borders campaign from DDB Group GmbH that relabeled works of journalism in authoritarian regimes.
David Droga, founder of Droga5, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and singer Joan Jett accepted the Clio Music Lifetime Achievement Award. The Brand Icon Award went to Mattel’s Barbie. The doll is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.