How Outback is teaming up with college football stars in the NIL era

“I thought we were going to do this internally and quickly realized that would not be the case,” she said during the panel. “Our corporate counsel advised us to get help with all the different state nuances.” Outback ended up partnering with Excel Sports Management.

Another challenge has been working with the busy schedules of college athletes.

“Between classes, practices, and other commitments, we’ve found that a lot is planned at the last minute,” Morales said.



Starting Oct. 23, Outback will make donations of meals to military families in need through the nonprofit Operation Homefront. The players will also host local “give back” nights with teammates at select Outback locations to raise money for their favorite charities.

Other panelists added that educating student athletes is a big part of working with them, since many don’t have agents. Often, brands are also talking with a parent or other family member. “Education is key for these athletes,” said Josh Goodstadt, executive VP of licensing at THINK450, for-profit licensing and business development entity of the National Basketball Players Association. “Many don’t know that they need to ask about term length, or exclusivity rights.”

Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand added that students exercising their NIL rights would do well to find a financial advisor or get help from their school.

“You need to lean on some form of financial advisory. Some of these deals can be six figures,” he said. “You want to make sure you put aside the right amount of taxes and build up your savings, especially when most of these athletes won’t go pro.”