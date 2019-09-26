Pitbull and Horizon Media’s 305 Worldwide inks first deal with Boost Mobile
At the beginning of August, Horizon Media and Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, launched a new full-service multicultural agency—305 Worldwide. At Advertising Week on Thursday, the rapper, along with Horizon Media President, CEO and Founder Bill Koenigsberg, announced the agency’s first client: Boost Mobile.
Ad Age sat down with the Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur, who serves as Chief Creative Officer of the agency. Pitbull, who was also Advertising Week’s wrap party headliner, shares why he started the agency and how he plans on using his celebrity to empower multicultural audiences through brands.
“I’m just trying to educate, so people understand what the culture looks like out there,” he tells Ad Age. “When you talk about Hispanics, you’re talking about the majority of minorities, growing at an immense rate at this point. As every multicultural [segment] grows, we want to make sure we are representing them well. That for me is the most important part of this journey right now.”
Multicultural audiences are only gaining prominence. By the year 2045, the Census Bureau forecasts that about half of the U.S. population will be made up of minority groups.
Angela Sigley-Rittgers, svp of sales and CMO at Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile at Sprint, says Boost Mobile’s demographic—a third Hispanic, a third African American and a third the general market—aligns well with Pitbull fans.
“People who are interested in Pitbull’s music are four times as likely to be a Boost Mobile customer,” she says. “So there’s a huge synergy.”
Sigley-Rittgers says there is a year-long contract in place, with the campaign launching at the beginning of October. Pitbull and his music will be at the center of the campaign, which is an extension of Boost Mobile’s current “Boost gets you more” campaign. Along with placements on TV, radio and digital, the superstar will promote the campaign across his social channels (where he has a combined following of nearly 90 million), at live events and in-store appearances.
Pitbull says the new Boost Mobile partnership will be a good example of the work 305 Worldwide will continue to create. “When you’re in a room full of people you feel you can have fun with, and you all have the same vision and goal, that’s when you come up with something that nobody was looking at, but yet is very powerful for the culture.”
He ends the interview with his larger-than-life persona peeping through: “Mr. Worldwide, checking in, checking out. Dale.”