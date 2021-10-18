Special Report: Advertising Week

Snapchat takes over a Shake Shack for an Advertising Week AR collaboration

Snapchat and Shake Shack will feature shoppable lenses at the restaurant's Hudson Yards location
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 18, 2021.
20211018_SnapShack3_3x2.jpg
Credit: SnapShack

In time for Advertising Week, Snapchat is taking over Shake Shack's Hudson Yards restaurant with an augmented reality shopping experience that highlights its lenses and other technology.

The Snap Shack collaboration will feature Snapchat’s QR codes, called Snapcodes, on the walls and on food packaging. The Snapcodes will bring up custom lenses and an AR store where customers can purchase limited edition Snap Shack merch. There will also be a physical AR try-on mirror.

The collaboration, set up in a prime location to be spotted by ad industry staffers attending this week's events, will run from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21.

“Snap is excited to collaborate with Shake Shack because we share similar values, rooted in serving our passionate communities in innovative ways,” Jeff Miller, Snap’s global head of creative strategy, said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “We see Snap Shack as an opportunity to highlight the power of AR commerce and do it in a really fun way.”

20121018_SnapShack_3x2.png
Credit:
SnapShack

Known for its AR lenses, Snapchat will be leaning into the app’s shoppability. Customers will be able to scan a Snap Shack lens on in-store branding to pull up a shop where they can virtually try on Snap Shack merchandise from their phone. Once they decide on a bandana, beanie, or t-shirt to purchase ($5-$15), they will be taken to a Shopify page to checkout, and can pick up items in-store. 

20211018_SHAKE_SHACK_PR_3x2.jpg
Credit:
SnapShack
Snap Shack is the latest example of Snapchat emphasizing its shopping capabilities. With the holidays approaching, social media platforms are doing more to attract creators, and highlight their e-commerce features. Snapchat recently rolled out new creator challenges and sponsored tags as new ways for creators to make money through the app. Last year, Snapchat launched profiles for brands to build landing pages for their lenses, product catalogs, and digital storefronts.

The collaboration will also feature two other lenses. A Dance Party lens, whose Snapcode will be on the wall, bags and hamburger boxes, will show Shake Shack menu items like a cheeseburger, hotdog, and french fry dancing. The other lens will center around a statue of a Shake Shack crinkle-cut french fry. Customers can scan the code on his platform or on a box of fries to make the character dance in the app.

20211018_SnapShack_Crinkle_3x2.png
Credit:
SnapShack

"As a brand dedicated to creating uplifting experiences, we are so excited to be partnering with Snap and bringing our guests a one-of-a-kind augmented reality excursion," Jay Livingston, chief marketing officer of Shake Shack, said in a statement.

All proceeds from merchandise purchases will be donated to the Fresh Air Fund, an organization that provides summer experiences for children from New York City’s underserved communities. Shake Shack has been a partner of the Fresh Air Fund since 2008.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, Snap Shack will be a to-go-only restaurant. Vaccination will be required and checked before entering Snap Shack.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

