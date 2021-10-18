Snapchat takes over a Shake Shack for an Advertising Week AR collaboration

In time for Advertising Week, Snapchat is taking over Shake Shack's Hudson Yards restaurant with an augmented reality shopping experience that highlights its lenses and other technology.

The Snap Shack collaboration will feature Snapchat’s QR codes, called Snapcodes, on the walls and on food packaging. The Snapcodes will bring up custom lenses and an AR store where customers can purchase limited edition Snap Shack merch. There will also be a physical AR try-on mirror.

The collaboration, set up in a prime location to be spotted by ad industry staffers attending this week's events, will run from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21.

“Snap is excited to collaborate with Shake Shack because we share similar values, rooted in serving our passionate communities in innovative ways,” Jeff Miller, Snap’s global head of creative strategy, said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “We see Snap Shack as an opportunity to highlight the power of AR commerce and do it in a really fun way.”