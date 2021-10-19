YouTube enters the holiday shopping wars with live commerce event

Special Report: Advertising Week

YouTube is getting ahead of holiday gift lists with live stream shopping.

During an Advertising Week panel, the platform announced it will be hosting a week-long live shopping event starting Nov. 15. Dubbed the Holiday Stream and Shop, viewers will see new products, receive limited-time offers, and be able to ask product questions through live Q&As. The first live stream event will be hosted by Veronica and Vanessa Merrell, known as the Merrell Twins on YouTube, and will feature products from Walmart, Samsung, and Verizon. The twins have 6 million YouTube subscribers. YouTube declined to reveal the other hosts.

Live shopping and social commerce are picking up speed as the holidays approach, and brands and platforms are pushing for consumers to buy early to avoid supply chain crunches.

This is YouTube’s latest step in the shopping space. In July of this year, the platform started testing live shopping features with its creators. One was Simply Nailogical (2.8 million subscribers) who launched a new nail polish collection, and Hyram (4.59 million), who dropped his own skincare line, “Selfless.” 

YouTube also tested live shopping in September of this year with Sephora beauty directors, who hosted a live Q&A about makeup foundations, as well as Target, which did a live styles haul in the fall.  Walmart also did two shoppable livestreams with creator Raven Elyse, where users could click on product links next to her video. 

“When we partner with YouTube, we really think about a full-funnel strategy,” said Jill Toscano, VP and head of media at Walmart, in a pre-recorded video for the panel. “YouTube helps us play a role in driving awareness, and ultimately helping our customers to make their shopping experiences more relevant and personalized.”

