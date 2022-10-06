Ad Age’s 2023 Creativity Awards—see the full juries

Work Jury

Chair: Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer, Ogilvy

Pancho Cassis, global chief creative officer, partner, David

Geoff Edwards, co-founder, Saturday Morning; executive creative director, Gale Partners

Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York

Cleve Gibbon, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson

Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis APAC

Nils Leonard, founder, Uncommon

Daniel Lobatón, chief creative officer and co-president, Saatchi & Saatchi New York

Dan Lucey, chief creative officer, Havas New York

Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer, MRM

Gurbaksh Singh, chief innovation officer, Dentsu Creative India

Matt Talbot, partner and chief creative officer, WorkinProgress

Laura Visco, chief creative officer of global accounts, Grey

People Jury

Chair: Kerry McKibbin, president and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Jason Bagley, founder, The Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits

Christine Chen, partner and head of communication strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Asmirh Davis, founding partner and chief strategy officer, Majority

Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, Wongdoody

Vita Harris, global chief strategy officer, FCB

Nicholas Hulley, co-chief creative officer, AMV BBDO

Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, GroupM’s EssenceMediacom

Susie Nam, CEO of the Americas, Droga5

Ashish Prashar, global chief marketing officer, R/GA

Carmen Rodriguez, managing director, global chief client officer and partner, Gut

Gabrielle Shirdan, founder and chief creative officer, Kitchen Table

Katie McKay Sinclair, partner, Mother

Creative Marketing Jury

Chair: Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft

Åsa Borg, chief marketing officer, Polestar

Daryl Butler, VP of marketing devices and services, Google

Rupen Desai, global chief marketing officer, Dole

Amani Duncan, president, BBH USA

Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer, Eos

Lesya Lysyj, chief marketing officer, The Boston Beer Co.

Marco Vega, co-founder and president, We Believers

Eric Wade, North America brand director MLB, Nike

Production Jury

Chair: Diego De La Maza, executive VP and head of production, Deutsch LA

Kelly Bayett, creative director and co-founder, Barking Owl; managing partner, Love Song

Jim Bouvet, senior VP and head of commercials, Radical Media

Helen Hollien, executive producer, Little Minx

Anh-Thu Le, director of production, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA

Laurie Malaga, executive VP and head of integrated production, The Community

Vic Palumbo, president and managing director, The Den Edit

Kamila Prokop, managing director, Division7

Elena Robinson, CEO, Putney

Nick Setounski, head of integrated production, Wieden+Kennedy New York

Joni Williamson, partner and head of brand, Whitehouse Post

Make sure to mark your calendars. The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Dec. 6, 2022.

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards at AdAge.com/ACAwards2023.