Ad Age’s 2023 Creativity Awards—see the full juries

First deadline is Nov. 2; the lineup includes leaders from Deutsch LA, Droga5, Google, Gut, Microsoft, Mischief, Nike, Ogilvy, W+K and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on October 06, 2022.
Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards—what to know before you enter

Top row: Darryl Butler, Diego De La Maza, Amani Duncan, Soyoung Kang, Kathleen Hall and Nils Leonard
Bottom row: Kerry McKibbin, Susie Nam, Ronald Ng, Elena Robinson, Liz Taylor and Laura Visco

Credit: Photos courtesy judges, companies

Now in its seventh year, Ad Age's Creativity Awards, the counterpart to our long-running A-List honors, will honor the year’s groundbreaking work, most innovative creative talents, marketing minds, production players and more.

Each year, we assemble juries of accomplished veterans across advertising, marketing, business and production to judge the awards, and we are pleased to announce our lineup of judges for 2023. 

The standard pricing deadline ($500 per category) is Nov. 2, 2022.

The final deadline pricing ($650 per category) is Dec. 6, 2022.

Work Jury

Chair: Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer, Ogilvy
Pancho Cassis, global chief creative officer, partner, David
Geoff Edwards, co-founder, Saturday Morning; executive creative director, Gale Partners
Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York
Cleve Gibbon, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson
Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis APAC
Nils Leonard, founder, Uncommon
Daniel Lobatón, chief creative officer and co-president, Saatchi & Saatchi New York
Dan Lucey, chief creative officer, Havas New York
Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer, MRM
Gurbaksh Singh, chief innovation officer, Dentsu Creative India
Matt Talbot, partner and chief creative officer, WorkinProgress
Laura Visco, chief creative officer of global accounts, Grey

People Jury

Chair: Kerry McKibbin, president and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Jason Bagley, founder, The Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits
Christine Chen, partner and head of communication strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Asmirh Davis, founding partner and chief strategy officer, Majority
Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, Wongdoody
Vita Harris, global chief strategy officer, FCB
Nicholas Hulley, co-chief creative officer, AMV BBDO
Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, GroupM’s EssenceMediacom
Susie Nam, CEO of the Americas, Droga5
Ashish Prashar, global chief marketing officer, R/GA
Carmen Rodriguez, managing director, global chief client officer and partner, Gut
Gabrielle Shirdan, founder and chief creative officer, Kitchen Table
Katie McKay Sinclair, partner, Mother

Creative Marketing Jury

Chair: Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft
Åsa Borg, chief marketing officer, Polestar
Daryl Butler, VP of marketing devices and services, Google
Rupen Desai, global chief marketing officer, Dole
Amani Duncan, president, BBH USA
Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer, Eos
Lesya Lysyj, chief marketing officer, The Boston Beer Co.
Marco Vega, co-founder and president, We Believers
Eric Wade, North America brand director MLB, Nike

Production Jury

Chair: Diego De La Maza, executive VP and head of production, Deutsch LA
Kelly Bayett, creative director and co-founder, Barking Owl; managing partner, Love Song
Jim Bouvet, senior VP and head of commercials, Radical Media
Helen Hollien, executive producer, Little Minx
Anh-Thu Le, director of production, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA
Laurie Malaga, executive VP and head of integrated production, The Community
Vic Palumbo, president and managing director, The Den Edit
Kamila Prokop, managing director, Division7
Elena Robinson, CEO, Putney
Nick Setounski, head of integrated production, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Joni Williamson, partner and head of brand, Whitehouse Post

Make sure to mark your calendars. The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Dec. 6, 2022.

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards at AdAge.com/ACAwards2023.

 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

