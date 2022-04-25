Bonnie Wan's strategic impact resonates beyond Goodby Silverstein & Partners

And then there’s the rest of the world. Wan lends her leadership to the ad community at large: Last year she served as a teacher for the 3% Conference Accelerator for women entrepreneurs of color, and she continues to sit on Ad Age’s Diversity Council.

Wan has even brought her chops to helping everyday folks strategize their own lives with the “Life Brief,” an agency talk that has grown into presentations at major companies and conferences and an upcoming book from Simon & Schuster.

The Creativity Awards jury had all-around praise for Wan, citing her ability to impact on all fronts. Juror and Global CEO at Essence Kyoko Matushita, who has worked all around the world, noted that Wan's name resonates in other markets. “Her gravitas, her impact in the industry is at scale,” she said.