Bonnie Wan’s impact extends to every corner of Goodby Silverstein & Partners—as well as the broader world.
Bonnie Wan's strategic impact resonates beyond Goodby Silverstein & Partners
In 2021, the agency’s partner and head of brand strategy helped to lead AOR wins on Instacart, Propel Fitness Water and Idorsia, the latter without a pitch. The Brand Camp strategy sprint offering—a new revenue stream she introduced that helps unearth brand strategies for client leadership—grew 66% in 2021, with workshops for companies including Kraft Heinz, Link Logistics, Frito-Lay Rold Gold and Alder Fuels.
Within the agency’s own ranks, Wan has assembled a strategy team like no other, a curious mix of talents from all over. Her recent hires include HBCU grads, a student fresh from high school, a former shoemaker, a DJ and ex-art director. In 2021, she also strove to keep her team strong and connected in the new world of remote working with a 14-week strategy master course.
And then there’s the rest of the world. Wan lends her leadership to the ad community at large: Last year she served as a teacher for the 3% Conference Accelerator for women entrepreneurs of color, and she continues to sit on Ad Age’s Diversity Council.
Wan has even brought her chops to helping everyday folks strategize their own lives with the “Life Brief,” an agency talk that has grown into presentations at major companies and conferences and an upcoming book from Simon & Schuster.
The Creativity Awards jury had all-around praise for Wan, citing her ability to impact on all fronts. Juror and Global CEO at Essence Kyoko Matushita, who has worked all around the world, noted that Wan's name resonates in other markets. “Her gravitas, her impact in the industry is at scale,” she said.