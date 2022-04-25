MaineHealth’s Terri Cannan succeeded where many failed

As a regional health center, MaineHealth lacks the size and resources of a major national health care network—yet no one would know that from the organization’s recent marketing work. Under the helm of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Terri Cannan, MaineHealth turned to COVID-specific messaging early on in the pandemic and through last year, using its platform to educate and bump up awareness about vaccines.
Terri Cannan is Creativity Awards Brand CMO of the Year
Last year, MaineHealth produced nearly a dozen fully integrated campaigns running on a variety of channels including TV, radio and digital display. Cannan spearheaded the creation of a mass vaccination site and statewide blood drive. Her work saw results: Maine boasted low COVID case rates along with some of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S.
“They did in a regional health center what no major health care provider could do nationally,” said Creativity Judge Kathleen Hall, corporate VP of brand advertising and research at Microsoft. “It was ballsy. It was smart. It was emotional. It was real.”