Secure your table for Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards Gala

Now that our Ad Age A-List winners have been announced, we are excited to celebrate them in person at our A-List and Creativity Awards Gala, which is returning to New York City on April 25.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, we will gather the industry together in person once again to toast the A-List winners, as well as the honorees of our annual Creativity Awards. The latter, which recognize the year’s most innovative campaigns, creative talents, marketing minds and production players, will be unveiled on gala night.

We're looking forward to honoring advertising and marketing's finest once again.

Secure your ticket now, as tables and seats are filling up quickly.

Details:

April 25, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Cipriani Wall Street

55 Wall Street, NYC

Dress Code: Creative Black Tie

Individual and table tickets available. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

See the full details on the gala website.