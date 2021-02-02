Enter Ad Age's A-List & Creativity Awards before the pricing goes up

Special Report: Agency A-List

This past year has tested the industry's creativity, resilence and ability to pivot like no other, and the 2021 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards will honor the players and the people that have succeeded despite the odds. This prestigous award program celebrates the accomplishments, standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry, and taking home this honor during a year of pandemic should be especially significant.

If you have a story to tell, there is still time to enter the awards under regular pricing, which expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. EST. After that, the price goes up by $150 until the final deadline March 2. 

The long-running A-List is determined by the editorial staff at Ad Age, while the Creativity Awards winners are selected by top industry leaders.

Ad Age A-List winners will be announced in our May 24, 2021 issue. A shortlist of Creativity finalists will be also released in May, with winner announcements following in June 2021. Ad Age A-List winners and Creativity Awards finalists and winners will be jointly recognized at a virtual event in June 2021.

See full details for the A-List and Creativity Awards here and enter here

 

