Goodby Silverstein's Maria Lee fought hate with tech

Maria Lee is Creativity Awards Director of the Year
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on June 07, 2021.
The 2021 Ad Age Agency A-List & Creativity Awards Winners
Credit: Maria Lee

After her brother, a doctor working on COVID cases during the pandemic, was attacked in an anti-Asian hate crime, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Associate Creative Director Maria Lee created Respond2Racism, a nonprofit platform that uses technology to fight back against hate. The first initiative featured a bot that automatically replied to online racism with educational videos starring other AAPI frontline workers and offered tools to help viewers address harassment. More than 87% of users said they better understood how racist language related to the pandemic harms people in the AAPI community.

For Comcast, Lee created “Camp Tonsafun,” a virtual summer camp for kids stuck indoors during lockdowns, and she launched “Diplo vs. the World” for gaming platform Fuser, a two-hour livestream DJ battle with influencers challenging Diplo himself. Lee also co-leads the agency’s diversity and inclusion program, launched its first Asian Employee Resource Group and mentors young talent with the 4A’s Multicultural Advertising Intern Program.

