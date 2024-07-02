5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado

The Innovation category awards the future, not the past

This was the 11th edition of the Innovation Lions. Over the years, the shortlists and winners have consistently provided glimpses into the future. This year was no different. From the most advanced technology systems to purely analog projects, the diversity of possibilities available today was evident.

Finally understanding data

In the past decade, data collection has been the hot topic. Gathering data was considered the most significant achievement. Now, with advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, we’re finally able to connect this vast universe of data to create something new—connections that our human brains alone wouldn’t be capable of.

Previously, data was used to measure, find metrics and quantify. Now, we’re achieving a deeper understanding of this information—of our consumers, our products, our world and even our bodies.

We saw examples like Google’s Contrails, Degiro’s PinkChip, EarSwitch’s Airquity, KVI Brave Fund’s Voice2Diabetes and many others.