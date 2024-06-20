AI at Cannes—5 ways the technology has shown up on the Croisette

Here are five ways that AI has shown up at Cannes 2024.

OpenAI makes an appearance

If the advertising world was looking for an acknowledgment from the top dogs of AI, it got one. Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, sat for a fireside discussion on Monday with Accenture Song CEO David Droga. The conversation, which took place at the Palais’ Debussy Theater, covered the intersection of AI and creativity, touching on topics from job displacement at the hands of automation to the incomplete ways that brands are using the technology.

OpenAI has, to this point, been somewhat elusive to the ad industry, refraining from airing big-time campaigns of its own while remaining ultra-selective about its official partnerships with marketers. In March, a quote surfaced in which CEO Sam Altman offered a rare and ominous perspective on how artificial general intelligence—the holy grail in OpenAI’s pursuit of progress—would shake up advertising: “95% of what marketers use agencies, strategists and creative professionals for today will easily, nearly instantly and at almost no cost be handled by the AI,” he said.

More AI news: Why an AI marketing platform hired its first CMO

Agencies go ballistic with AI offerings

As expected, ad agencies have been quite vocal at Cannes about their forthcoming AI efforts. Leading the pack is Havas, which announced it will invest 400 million euros, or more than $428 million, in the technology over the next four years. Chairman-CEO Yannick Bolloré made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, amid rumors that Havas could be spun off from parent company Vivendi.

WPP, which previously announced its own multimillion-dollar investment in AI, rolled out Production Studio, an AI-powered system for streamlining content creation, including 3D product models. The system is incorporated within WPP’s larger AI hub, Open, and leverages technology enabled through a partnership with Nvidia. The holding company also announced an AI solution for B2B marketers, in partnership with IBM.

And Media.Monks launched AI tools developed alongside Adobe, including Brand Model Practice, which uses Adobe GenStudio to develop customized AI-generated content systems for brands.

AI also draws some criticism

If you’re unsurprised, and perhaps even irked, by agencies spouting all things AI at Cannes, you aren’t the only one. Tinx, a lifestyle and dating influencer with more than a million followers on TikTok, voiced her frustration with the technology and its use by brands in a panel with Ad Age on Monday.

“I’m terrified of AI,” she said. “If I could snap my fingers, I’d shut it all down right now.”