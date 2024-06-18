Amazon’s post-cookie ad plan—how it thinks about alternative ad IDs and what it built instead

Amazon made its strongest pitch for post-cookie advertising on its ad platform yet, launching an ad targeting product that works without third-party cookies and other online identifiers.

On Tuesday, the e-commerce and ad tech giant announced “Ad Relevance,” a generic-sounding name for a rather important product that Amazon Ads has been cooking up for some time to move beyond ad trackers. Amazon’s ads team also said it would not develop an alternative ad ID to replace cookies, which is an approach other demand-side platforms have taken, including The Trade Desk.

“We’re making a specific point to say, ‘Hey, we don’t think replacing an ad identifier, like a cookie, with a new, single source of data, ad identifier is a viable solution,’” said Brian Tomasette, director of product for Amazon DSP, in an interview with Ad Age. “Our ad tech is no longer reliant on third-party cookies, and no single identifier, and we can still show relevant ads to all consumers.”

The move comes as Google plans to shut down third-party cookies on Chrome by the middle of next year, which will affect how ads are targeted and measured in programmatic markets. Mobile devices are also losing data signals, with restrictions on how marketers can access information about the end users. Amazon has been designing its ad platform for a post-cookie world for years and chose to share its full plan at this week’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“We think consumers who do not have cookies [attached to their browsing] and do not have an ad identifier want relevant ads anyway,” Tomasette said. “And we can deliver that.”