CANNES LIONS 2021: GRAND PRIX WINNERS
OutdoorBurger King, 'Moldy Whopper'OutdoorRenault, 'Electric village'OutdoorHeineken, 'Shutter Ads'Print/PublishingDove, 'Courage is Beautiful'DesignH&M, 'Looop'Design'Notpla'Health & WellnessBeco 'Steal Our Staff'PharmaWoojer 'Sick Beats'Health Grand Prix for GoodLibresse '#WombPainStories'Social & InfluencerReddit 'Superb Owl'Social & InfluencerBurger King 'Stevenage Challenge'MediaCity of Chicago 'Boards of Change'MediaTelenor "Naming the Invisible by Digital Birth Registration"PRMichelob Pure Gold 'Contract for Change'PRLebanese Breast Cancer Foundation 'Bread Exam'DirectBurger King 'Stevenage Challenge'Creative StrategyCheetos Popcorn 'Can't Touch This'Creative DataWarner Music Group 'Saylists'