15 hidden gems among the 2024 Cannes Lions winners

With more than 800 trophies awarded at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last week, it’s easy to miss some of the really special work, particularly since so much attention is focused on the Grand Prix winners.

Below, check out 15 Lion-winning campaigns from around the world that we felt deserved a second look. They include many that won multiple golds and were in the conversation for the Grand Prix in a number of categories—as well as some personal favorites that we just found delightful.

