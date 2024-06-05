Cannes Lions preview—AI, TikTok, Apple and more storylines to watch

Platformative

The TikTok watch is on at Cannes, yet again. It seems every year the viral app is both a creative wonder for marketers and under duress. Last year at Cannes, TikTok CEO Shou Chew was months removed from a contentious hearing before the U.S. Congress, defending the social video app from skeptical lawmakers. This year, the spotlight is turned up, thanks to the passing of a law forcing TikTok to sell its U.S. assets from its Chinese-based owner ByteDance or face a ban.

“There are historical issues where some advertisers stay away from that platform,” said one major ad agency holding company executive. But TikTok is a global business, and it will continue to be attractive and “advertiser friendly,” this executive said.

TikTok will not be shy, or back down from the U.S. pile-on, and the company will set up at the garden at the Carlton hotel, as it did last year. TikTok has creators to court, commerce to promote and even new AI tools to showcase. Cannes is an international festival, and the brands that are all-in on its trendy content and commercialization will need a global strategy no matter where the app lands, according to marketers.

Reddit is also back at Cannes with its two-story cabana near the beach that serves as a showcase for the site. Reddit went public earlier this year, making Cannes an important place to lock in more advertisers and to promote its developing platform.

“We’re showcasing how Reddit seamlessly blends the best of search and social features, creating a unique ecosystem that accompanies consumers from discovery to purchase,” a Reddit spokesperson said by email.

Then there is Snap, which moved its party from a seaside mansion in years past to a beach party on June 17. Snap execs will be speaking around town throughout the week, too, at venues including JW Marriott and Influential’s beach.

“I anticipate that AI will continue to take the spotlight among advertisers, specifically around how they’re leveraging it to help improve business outcomes from both a creativity and performance perspective,” said Patrick Harris, president of Americas, Snap. “Based on the sessions we’ve curated with creators for Cannes, a hot topic I imagine will be on brands’ minds is on how to best work with creators to bridge the gap between online and real life experiences for their audiences. Snap will also look to highlight Snap Nation, its partnership with Live Nation, Harris said, which brings Snapchatters behind-the-scenes content.