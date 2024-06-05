Cannes Lions preview—AI, TikTok, Apple and more storylines to watch

Sports commentator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and his “Nightcap” podcast co-host Chad Ochocinco Johnson are also expected at Stagwell’s Sport Beach, as well as free-solo climber Alex Honnold.
MediaLink’s beach will host athletes and marketers, including college basketball phenom JuJu Watkins and Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. “We’ve got creator talent coming into the space,” said Christopher Vollmer, managing director, MediaLink and partner, UTA, “an intersection for creators and culture, and sports are a linchpin for consumer engagement right now.”
Come for the commerce
“Commerce and retail media are used interchangeably, but they really shouldn’t be,” said Joanna O’Connell, chief intelligence officer at OMG.
“Retail media brings brands closer to where commerce happens but there are other dimensions to it,” O’Connell said, “if you only think retail media equals commerce you’re missing the bigger picture. For example, with Amazon, there is a blend of retail media, creators, shopping and content with Prime Video and other channels.”
O’Connell expects that Cannes will offer an opportunity to foster a larger conversation about that intersection of “commerce and advertising.”
“We expect it to be front and center,” she said.
One place where commerce will be hard to ignore is at Amazon’s Port. For the past two years at Cannes, Amazon has built a mega-installation at the port, where it hosts cocktail parties and talks.
“It’s an unquestioned fact that this year a large percent of CMOs who will be on the ground at Cannes will also be worried about selling adverting,” Kassan said, referring to the rise of newcomers in retail media such as Chase and PayPal. “Financial services are in retail media, and they are thinking about serving media, not buying media, selling.”
Sarah Ioos, head of Amazon Ads, is expected to speak at Amazon’s port. And conversations will focus on content and commerce. It comes at a time when Amazon has been developing its ad-supported Prime Video service.
“The festival is not just about tech but also creativity,” said Peter Mears, CEO of Havas Media Network. “How do we marry the two separate festivals, the tech discussion with the creativity discussion, to see those merge, and commerce is driving a lot of that.”
“Creativity plays a huge role in that, bringing together what is a fairly transactional part of the industry and putting in more creative influence,” Mears said.