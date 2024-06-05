Special Report: Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions preview—AI, TikTok, Apple and more storylines to watch

This year’s Cannes promises to be unpredictable
By Garett Sloane. Published on June 05, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cannes Lions 2024—news and analysis from the advertising festival

The Cannes Lions festival forecast calls for drama and deals around AI, social media and ad tech.

Credit: Ad Age

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is never a dull affair, even for a festival about commercials.

It draws the world’s biggest ad companies, showcases the most-awarded creativity, features cutting-edge technology and sees major deals made in the corners of ritzy hotel bars. The stakes are high this year, amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, unrest in the Middle East and a U.S. presidential election.

Cannes Lions coverage

In the advertising world, AI is sparking debates over automation, brands are navigating shifting internet ad markets as cookies phase out and TV continues to evolve into a streaming landscape. Adding to the intrigue, there’s the recent fallout between Michael Kassan, often dubbed the “king of Cannes,” and his former company MediaLink.

Also read: What’s next for Michael Kassan

This year’s Cannes promises to be unpredictable, with potential dealmaking among major agencies, brands and platforms on the Croisette. It’s also more expensive than ever, so attendees need to make every moment count.

Yet for the companies looking to make a splash at the beach, and to secure deals, it’s a price worth paying.

“We’re going to get back to the roots of what Cannes has always been about, which is the work,” said Kassan, founder and former CEO of MediaLink.

Here are the top predictions for the ad festival.

 

Breakout Brands entries are open

We’re recognizing individuals and work driving success for new and challenger brands
Enter here

AI culpa

Google will have its usual beach presence at Cannes, a YouTube “sunset social,” and a Pride celebration. But AI is the most important technology it has to promote.

“AI continues to dominate conversations around the world and in the last year many more businesses, developers and communities have been able to experience generative AI for themselves,” a Google spokesperson said in an email. “We’re looking forward to showing the industry how to put Google AI to work for them, to power productivity, creativity and growth for advertisers, agencies and creators across Ads, Cloud and YouTube.”

Last month, Google updated its ad and search businesses with AI tools, which were quickly tested for flaws. AI search returned nonsensical answers in some cases, such as suggesting glue as a possible adhesive for cheese on pizza. At Cannes, expect Google to reintroduce its AI and explain to marketers why, despite the headlines, the technology will be a powerful ally to advertisers.

The other platforms, too, have AI on their minds, including Meta, Amazon and TikTok. For a bold AI prediction, expect conversations about Apple, coming out of the Worldwide Developers Conference just the week before Cannes, to focus on it playing catchup in the AI department. Apple is expected to return to Cannes this year, and although it will maintain a small presence at the Carlton, it will look to grow its inroads in advertising circles.

 

More on Cannes
Creators at Cannes Lions 2024—inside the revamped influencer marketing plans at the festival
Gillian Follett
Unilever named 2024 Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year
Tim Nudd
Inside Cannes Lions 2024 costs for brands and agencies—measuring the ROI of activations
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Platformative

The TikTok watch is on at Cannes, yet again. It seems every year the viral app is both a creative wonder for marketers and under duress. Last year at Cannes, TikTok CEO Shou Chew was months removed from a contentious hearing before the U.S. Congress, defending the social video app from skeptical lawmakers. This year, the spotlight is turned up, thanks to the passing of a law forcing TikTok to sell its U.S. assets from its Chinese-based owner ByteDance or face a ban.

“There are historical issues where some advertisers stay away from that platform,” said one major ad agency holding company executive. But TikTok is a global business, and it will continue to be attractive and “advertiser friendly,” this executive said.

Also read: Chipotle claps back at viral TikTok trend

TikTok will not be shy, or back down from the U.S. pile-on, and the company will set up at the garden at the Carlton hotel, as it did last year. TikTok has creators to court, commerce to promote and even new AI tools to showcase. Cannes is an international festival, and the brands that are all-in on its trendy content and commercialization will need a global strategy no matter where the app lands, according to marketers.

Reddit is also back at Cannes with its two-story cabana near the beach that serves as a showcase for the site. Reddit went public earlier this year, making Cannes an important place to lock in more advertisers and to promote its developing platform.

“We’re showcasing how Reddit seamlessly blends the best of search and social features, creating a unique ecosystem that accompanies consumers from discovery to purchase,” a Reddit spokesperson said by email. 

Then there is Snap, which moved its party from a seaside mansion in years past to a beach party on June 17. Snap execs will be speaking around town throughout the week, too, at venues including JW Marriott and Influential’s beach.

“I anticipate that AI will continue to take the spotlight among advertisers, specifically around how they’re leveraging it to help improve business outcomes from both a creativity and performance perspective,” said Patrick Harris, president of Americas, Snap. “Based on the sessions we’ve curated with creators for Cannes, a hot topic I imagine will be on brands’ minds is on how to best work with creators to bridge the gap between online and real life experiences for their audiences. Snap will also look to highlight Snap Nation, its partnership with Live Nation, Harris said, which brings Snapchatters behind-the-scenes content.

Related coverage
5 ways Coke is using AI to enhance its marketing
Jon Springer
TikTok's new AI ad offerings are a mixed bag, agency execs say
Asa Hiken
Meta’s AI ad update—what brands need to know about image and headline automation
Garett Sloane

Sporting chance

Sports have become an increasingly integral part to Cannes, and with 2024 Paris Olympics kicking off just a few weeks after, expect the festivities to include even more athletic pursuits this year. Stagwell’s Sport Beach has very much become the epicenter of sports at Cannes and it will continue to hold that title this year. Football bros Travis and Jason Kelce will host their “New Heights” podcast from Stagwell’s spot. It’s unclear if Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift will be seen around town, but Cannes has been known as a hot spot for celebrity couples. Last year, Rihanna made an appearance at Spotify’s A$AP Rocky concert.

A basketball game at Stagwell Sport Beach in 2023. 

Credit: Stagwell

Sports commentator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and his “Nightcap” podcast co-host Chad Ochocinco Johnson are also expected at Stagwell’s Sport Beach, as well as free-solo climber Alex Honnold.

MediaLink’s beach will host athletes and marketers, including college basketball phenom JuJu Watkins and Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. “We’ve got creator talent coming into the space,” said Christopher Vollmer, managing director, MediaLink and partner, UTA, “an intersection for creators and culture, and sports are a linchpin for consumer engagement right now.”

Also read: Inside Stagwell’s Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023

Come for the commerce

“Commerce and retail media are used interchangeably, but they really shouldn’t be,” said Joanna O’Connell, chief intelligence officer at OMG.

“Retail media brings brands closer to where commerce happens but there are other dimensions to it,” O’Connell said, “if you only think retail media equals commerce you’re missing the bigger picture. For example, with Amazon, there is a blend of retail media, creators, shopping and content with Prime Video and other channels.”

O’Connell expects that Cannes will offer an opportunity to foster a larger conversation about that intersection of “commerce and advertising.”

“We expect it to be front and center,” she said.

One place where commerce will be hard to ignore is at Amazon’s Port. For the past two years at Cannes, Amazon has built a mega-installation at the port, where it hosts cocktail parties and talks.

“It’s an unquestioned fact that this year a large percent of CMOs who will be on the ground at Cannes will also be worried about selling adverting,” Kassan said, referring to the rise of newcomers in retail media such as Chase and PayPal. “Financial services are in retail media, and they are thinking about serving media, not buying media, selling.”

Sarah Ioos, head of Amazon Ads, is expected to speak at Amazon’s port. And conversations will focus on content and commerce. It comes at a time when Amazon has been developing its ad-supported Prime Video service.

“The festival is not just about tech but also creativity,” said Peter Mears, CEO of Havas Media Network. “How do we marry the two separate festivals, the tech discussion with the creativity discussion, to see those merge, and commerce is driving a lot of that.”

“Creativity plays a huge role in that, bringing together what is a fairly transactional part of the industry and putting in more creative influence,” Mears said.

Ad Age Business of Brands

Hear from CMOs in Chicago Sept. 18 & 19
Learn more here

Never stop representing

Walter T. Geer III, chief creative officer, and head of innovation North America, VML, said he’s looking forward to seeing how AI jumps from a novelty to solving real problems this year at Cannes, and how it can deliver purpose to consumers and within advertising. Geer also appreciates the rise of diversity at Cannes, exemplified by the popularity of Inkwell Beach, which has become a hub of culture at the festival. Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in America, also coincides with Cannes, on June 19. “It’s an important day being there, being able to speak about our issues,” Geer said.

And to have a space like Inkwell Beach that is “totally welcoming,” has had a lasting impact on the Cannes scene, along with the presence of the group Black At Cannes, Geer said.

“Over the past two years what’s been incredible is the amount of diversity at this event,” Geer said.

Also read: The state of diversity in advertising and marketing

Danisha Lomax, executive VP and head of client inclusivity and impact at Digitas, plans to attend a Juneteenth event with Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network app. Also, Lomax is hosting a dinner with Vox Media on June 20, an intimate meal that is all about “breaking bread and barriers,” Lomax said. “That’s where my passion lies,” Lomax said, “creating more opportunities for women to be in these spaces.”

It’s an important year for conversations around diversity and inclusion, in an industry that has regressed in some aspects. FleishmanHillard Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Adrianne C. Smith, who is a prominent voice at Cannes, will take to the mainstage this year with a talk called, “Don’t believe the hype—DEI will never DIE.”

Kassan’s cocktail power 

Michael Kassan

Credit: Bloomberg LP

One of the undercurrents at Cannes this year is the ongoing legal fight between MediaLink parent company UTA and former MediaLink CEO Kassan. This will be the first year Kassan will show up without being part of his old company, and Cannes-goers will be watching for any residual fallout. MediaLink is back at the beach with speakers including Warren Cochrane, global art director at Nike’s Jordan Brand, and Jason Horowitz, senior VP U.S. marketing and global head of media and digital at Mattel, along with about 30 more high-profile attendees. MediaLink and iHeartMedia will co-host a concert Tuesday night at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, headlined by Lenny Kravitz. Don’t expect Kassan on the guest list, but he will be at the hotel, Kassan tells Ad Age.

“There will be a cocktail party, an exclusive cocktail party, at Hotel Du Cap on Tuesday,” Kassan said of his plans.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cannes Lions 2024—news and analysis from the advertising festival

Cannes Lions 2024—news and analysis from the advertising festival
Cannes Lions Titanium short list—Las Vegas Sphere, DoorDash, CeraVe among 20 contenders

Cannes Lions Titanium short list—Las Vegas Sphere, DoorDash, CeraVe among 20 contenders
Unilever named 2024 Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year

Unilever named 2024 Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year
Creators at Cannes Lions 2024—inside the revamped influencer marketing plans at the festival

Creators at Cannes Lions 2024—inside the revamped influencer marketing plans at the festival
Inside Cannes Lions 2024 costs for brands and agencies—measuring the ROI of activations

Inside Cannes Lions 2024 costs for brands and agencies—measuring the ROI of activations