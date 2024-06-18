Havas to invest over $400 million in AI as parent company considers spinoff

Havas will invest 400 million euros, or more than $428 million, into AI over the next four years, Chairman-CEO Yannick Bolloré announced today during a press conference at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

The announcement comes as Havas’ parent company Vivendi contemplates a potential spinoff of some of its assets, including Havas. The decision is expected by next year, Bolloré confirmed.

A potential spinoff of Havas could also open it up to mergers and acquisitions discussions. The industry has been swirling with rumors that one of the big six holding companies could make a major acquisition over the next few years. But as of now, Havas hasn’t had any conversations with other holding companies, Bolloré told Ad Age.

There would be “pros and cons” to going public, Bolloré said. “Yes, we will have more pressure from the markets but it will also give us the financial means to develop Havas.”

Havas could be valued at 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) if split off from Vivendi, Bloomberg reported in December. The French conglomerate acquired a majority stake in Havas for $2.5 billion in 2017.

