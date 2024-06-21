How AI is reshaping ad tech—top trends from Cannes 2024

How AI is reshaping data in advertising

As was discussed in the Google AI panel with Omnicom, first-party data is still the most prized commodity for brands. AI, however, is getting so powerful that it supercharges first-party data, and even creates data for brands with less visibility into consumers, according to advertising experts. In fact, one term that was used frequently at Cannes this year was “synthetic data.” It’s a concept that is gaining traction with AI spinning new forms of research for brands about their customers.

“So much of what marketers do is make decisions and just trying to get information and data to make good business decisions,” said Jen Wong, Reddit’s chief operating officer, who spoke with Ad Age during Cannes. Synthetic data could help companies understand, “who is my customer, how do I talk to them, is it worth it,” Wong said.

Earlier this year, Media.Monks, a digital ad tech services company, launched a product that enables brands to create virtual consumer panels, giving brands AI-generated focus groups. At Cannes, Media.Monks announced a partnership with Adobe GenStudio, an AI-powered marketing platform.

“The theme of this Cannes in AI is progress and proof,” said Henry Cowling, Media.Monks’ chief innovation officer, in an e-mail statement. “On the client side, the data on the value of AI is in. We’re seeing results in AI that demonstrate massive upswings, exponential results. After a year of pilots, this year is about proving out how to scale.”

How AI fits into post-cookie advertising

Platforms, browsers and devices have been locking down data for years, but Google is set to tighten its data-sharing rules next year. Google plans to deprecate cookies in Chrome in mid-2025, and it will limit data going to marketers from Android devices soon after that. For marketers, they have to come up with new ways to collect their own data, and they will use a combination of clean rooms and AI to make that data useful in advertising. Trkkn’s Schiappacasse discussed the Google “signal” changes in the talk with AT&T, and referenced Google Ads Data Hub, the cloud environment that brands use to analyze and plan campaigns.

“It’s a lot about understanding [consumer] behavior, what are the sources for those behaviors, and how are those changing,” Schiappacasse said. “With third-party cookie deprecation and other signal changes, how we observe those behaviors, some of it’s going away. We’ve got a lot of new technology that’s starting to supplement that.”

Amazon, too, is a prominent player in cloud marketing services. The e-commerce giant used Cannes to discuss how its Amazon Web Services and its marketing and publisher clouds would apply AI to solve post-cookie advertising. Amazon is seen as a particularly powerful player in this emerging ecosystem, according to Jim Mollica, global chief marketing officer at Bose. “We’re becoming a bigger and bigger advertiser with them,” Mollica said.

Bose sells its headphones and audio products through Amazon and promotes them on the e-commerce site and across Amazon’s ad ecosystem, which includes Amazon Prime Video and Amazon DSP—a demand-side platform. “Signal loss” does come up as an issue, Mollica said. “Amazon is one of the most significant players in this,” Mollica said.

Bose sees the potential to create greater data ties with partners such as Amazon, because they have unique access to consumers, their product searches and transactions. The data Amazon doesn’t have, it can supplement through AI, too, as seen by its announcement at Cannes. In fact, Amazon claimed it could target 65% on otherwise non-identifiable internet users through its upgraded ad platform.

The best marketers rely on first-party data, Mollica said, but partners are increasingly helping in the equation. Amazon helps brands connect with “contextual behaviorally relevant information,” Mollica said. “It’s almost like a substitute first-party data on those platforms.”