Cannes 2024 costs—pitch deck reveals how much brands pay to advertise at festival

Every year at Cannes, there are debates about prices and the return on investment attendees can expect. Also, there are Cannes purists who bemoan the fact that the creative community gets priced out by the major tech platforms.

There are beaches for tech companies; for instance, Amazon takes over the whole port. TikTok has become a regular at the Carlton and Spotify commands a central perch on the beach, where it hosts live concerts. A beachfront presence starts in the low-seven figures, and that’s before hiring celebrity talent to show up or building large installations, according to Cannes veterans.

But Cannes has greater competition brewing in marketing circles with the surprising rise of events such as Possible, which launched in 2023 in Miami. Possible, created by Christian Muche, the co-founder of DMEXCO, and affiliated with marketing group MMA, appeared to be an attempt to recreate a Cannes-like event within the U.S. The Cannes Lions is part of major events company Ascential. Representatives for Cannes Lions did not return a request for comment for this story.

For many festivalgoers who continue to show up in the South of France, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has proved its value. It’s hard to recreate the immediacy and intimacy of Cannes and all the big companies, attendees said.

Pinterest, for example, has executed many different activations throughout the years. For one, it has a pier across from the Carlton, where it hosts a “Manifestival” party all week for attendees to manifest their goals. Pinterest also has erected totem-poles in the past pointing to its beachfront. This year, Pinterest is focusing on its Gen Z audience with programming aimed toward that age group. The platform tries to stand out at Cannes, according to Xanthe Wells, Pinterest’s VP of global creative.

“Cannes Lions is an important moment for our B2B audiences … both professionally and personally,” Wells said in an email. “With so much messaging, it's important for us to be thoughtful on our approach to Cannes.”