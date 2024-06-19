Inside the buzziest campaign at Cannes—Marcel’s deepfake women’s soccer film

AI wasn’t just critical in the production process. Peloux said it was also an inspiration during the conception phase, even before they knew if it was technically possible to make such a film.

“AI helped us a lot, but more in our minds than as a technical tool,” he said. “Everybody was talking about AI at this time—we launched the project one year ago. ... And it put our mind into ‘everything is possible’ mode, you know? So I think we can thank AI for inspiring this idea because maybe before we would have been in a mode to say, ‘No, that’s impossible to do.’ And it was possible, in fact.”

Also read: Why an AI marketing platform hired its first CMO

The power of the rug pull

Léoda Esteve, managing director at Marcel, said the ad’s twist ending served two purposes: It helped the campaign go viral, and just as importantly, it instigated actual behavior change in viewers in a way that other messaging could not.

“The [knock] on women’s sports is that it’s less entertaining, less interesting, less technical,” she said. “But if we had taken a traditional approach, saying, ‘Why don’t you like women’s football? Look, it’s so technical, it’s entertaining,’ it would have not worked. Because those biases are really ingrained. And you need to kind of blow people’s minds in real life [to change that].”

“I think when you watch this, you are a different person before and after,” added Peloux. “As it is just the truth—and 100% truth—that makes you think. And maybe you rethink about what you were thinking before.”