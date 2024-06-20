Cannes Today—Flau'Jae Johnson is everywhere and so is AI (but Taylor Swift is not)

Girl power

Among the year’s biggest marketing stories is the rise of women’s sports—and the desire of brands to be part of the action. The trend is proving to be a major Cannes storyline, too. “You can see all over Cannes the things that are really winning are sports-related, and it’s women’s sports this time,” Goodby Silverstein & Partners Chief Creative Officer Margaret Johnson told Ad Age in this video interview. One of the most heralded campaigns is “WoMen’s Football,” which promotes gender equality in soccer, for instance.

And one of the biggest Cannes stars is Flau'Jae Johnson, the LSU basketball player and rapper. During an interview with Axios at the Women’s Sports House, she talked about her shoe deal with Puma and a record deal with Roc Nation that gave her creative control “so I could be my own boss,” she said. Johnson also spoke at a Tuesday panel on “The Rise of Women’s Sports” and even found time to show off her musical skills at a nightime Cannes performance.