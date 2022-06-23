Coinbase ‘lo-fi’ Super Bowl ad takes Direct Grand Prix

Why it won

Jury President Fred Levron, global chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative, said the ad disrupted the Super Bowl in a similar way to how crypto brands have disrupted the financial markets.

“Sometimes we think creativity is about the most complex ideas, or having the biggest budget or superstars,” said Levron. “This piece shows us that modern creativity is about understanding the media context you are going to show up in. You have to look at what the Super Bowl audience is doing and what they are exposed to? They are watching superstars and jokes etc., then this comes on screen and everyone stops. Everyone looked at it, took their phone and answered the call to action.”

“Going to the Super Bowl was truly a huge moment in their history,” he added. “Despite all the noise, Coinbase went big and brave enough to do something that’s the most brilliant thing we’ve seen this year."