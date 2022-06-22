Dole’s pineapple leather substitute takes Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Why it won

According to Jury President Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer at MRM, the campaign was a “brilliant idea” and an amazing example of creative business transformation. The jury conducted extra research in which it saw that Dole has made $100 million in revenue from the venture, and Piñatex is now used by over 1,000 brands globally.

“What really worked for us here is this is a perfect example of a business transforming itself in such a creative way, really connecting the dots," said Ng. "Looking at the problem, asking how we can solve it, how we can make it scale up and who are the stakeholders who can benefit from this?"

"One thing really powerful in this was the idea of waste,” he added. “Reaching out to Ananas Anam. Making the product better and then going to a thousand brands who are using this product. Everyone is a winner here, the original start-up, Dole, the farmers and ultimately the planet.”