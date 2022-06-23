Sheba's 'Hope Reef' wins second Cannes Lions award with Grand Prix for Media

Why it won

The jury was keen to award work that showed “creativity in media,” according to Jury President and Global CEO of IPG Mediabrands Daryl Lee, rather than only “media that supported creative ideas.”

Lee described Hope Reef as “living media with a powerful message, connected to technology that enhances the experience.” “To add Google Earth to a living billboard we thought was genius,” he said.

The campaign, he said, was an early favorite with the jury—almost so strong that it seemed too good to be true. It went back to interrogate the entry further. “We tried to find holes just because we could see it was so strong,” he said. “Other entries were more tech-forward but this was the best of all worlds.”