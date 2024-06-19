Inside Musk’s private Cannes meeting with Target, the NFL and more marketers

Shortly after Elon Musk attempted to explain his “go f—k yourself” remark to advertisers from the Palais stage, the mercurial owner of X held a closed-door meeting in Cannes on Wednesday with a select group of influential marketers in an attempt to reassure them about the platform’s brand safety, among other topics.
Musk spent around 90 minutes with around 20 chief marketing officers and other senior-level marketing executives from brands including the NFL, L’Oréal, Diageo, Bayer, Adobe, American Eagle, Qualcomm and Target, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
The hush-hush event took place at Stagwell’s Sport Beach shortly after his widely attended Palais interview with WPP CEO Mark Read, during which Musk said he directed that infamous November diatribe at only some advertisers who he says were trying to limit free speech.