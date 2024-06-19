Inside Musk’s private Cannes meeting with Target, the NFL and more marketers

One person close to the situation said that Musk—who attended the meeting with X CEO Linda Yaccarino—pleaded his case for brands to return to X. The meeting also consisted of high-level conversations around AI, the state of the jobs market and the “future of humanity,” according to people familiar with the meeting. It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly was meant by that last topic.

Multiple executives said that the CMOs in the room were nervous about the meeting because they didn’t know what to expect from Musk. One executive said the marketers left feeling positive about the meeting afterward and called it a “brainstorm.”

Musk seemed to have shown his softer side during the meeting, as he was seen entering and leaving the meeting carrying an unidentified child, as evidenced in the above photo taken by a person who asked not to be identified.

And if he was trying to slip out quietly, it didn’t work: former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who was in the middle of a presentation at Sport Beach at the time, spotted Musk and shouted him out on his microphone. Musk was also captured in this post on—of course—X, from Craig Elimeliah, chief creative officer of Stagwell's Code and Theory.