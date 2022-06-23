Cannes Today—Google’s Thygesen on the creative economy, Netflix plays the ad-partner field, latest Lions haul

Netflix is playing the field when it comes to choosing an ad partner

First things first: So when, exactly, is Netflix launching its lower-priced ad-supported tier? Well, Netflix is “still working on that,” the streamer’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos—the Cannes Lions 2022 Entertainment Person of the Year—said in a one-on-one interview with New York Magazine Editor-At-Large Kara Swisher, per Ad Age’s Parker Herren.

Um, can you be more specific, Ted?

“Sooner than later.”

Got it.

Essential context: “In Cannes, rumors have been swirling throughout the week that Netflix would be sealing the deal on partnerships for its developing ad structure,” Herren writes. “Google has been in conversations with Netflix this week, and when Jon Whitticom, chief product officer at Comcast-owned FreeWheel, was asked about Netflix’s ad offering during an Experian panel, he just said ‘no comment.’”

And then, Herren notes, on-stage with Swisher, “Sarandos brushed off the specifics regarding any ad deal, saying that Netflix is ‘talking to all of them.’”



Keep reading here for Sarandos’ thoughts about the company’s stock decline, that pesky Netflix-buying-Roku rumor, the platform’s continued support of Dave Chappelle, and more.