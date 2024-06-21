Gen Z at Cannes—what these ad professionals liked and disliked about the festival

Attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is typically reserved for top agency brass and brand CMOs who meet on the Croisette to strike deals and drive new business. But this year’s ad festival included multiple Gen Z ad professionals and creators eager to show brands how they can help them authentically connect to younger demographics.
Although this year’s Cannes drew a lot more Gen Z attendees, it was clear they had some different expectations from the festival than other generations, according to interviews with several people from the cohort. (The eldest members of Gen Z turn 27 this year.)
For one, they seemed less focused on generalized Palais conversations and more on niche panels that fit their interests or enabled them to learn about areas they aren’t as familiar with. They were seeking more substance in the areas of diversity, purpose and politics. And they were keenly interested in hearing from creators rather than big industry names.