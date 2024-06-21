Gen Z at Cannes—what these ad professionals liked and disliked about the festival

In fact, the Gen Z content creator Kahlil Greene, who makes videos that act as history lessons, landed a prime speaking slot on the Palais stage that traditionally hosts creative industry titans including David Droga and Jeff Goodby, among others.

These are signs of a paradigm shift between millennials and Gen Z, Dang said.

Other areas of interest among the Gen Zers interviewed included Stagwell’s Sport Beach and how entertainment is interacting with brands.

Gen Zers who spoke with Ad Age also said there is room for improvement at Cannes to better cater to the demographic. Ihenacho said she felt represented thanks to activations including Inkwell Beach, the festival’s first DE&I beach launched in 2019, but noted that other diverse groups may not feel the same way.

“It’s important to have more spaces dedicated to people just being able to connect with each other, find their people, and even be allies to each other within the industry. I hope to see more dedicated diverse houses, beaches and collectives in general, as we evolve,” Ihenacho said.

Some Gen Zers also said they would be interested in seeing more programming around politics or news topics.

Greene said it was a “disservice” not to have any panels at the conference on the ongoing Palestine conflict, especially given the focus on social purpose in marketing.

Also, general-sounding panels seem less effective at getting the attention of Gen Z.

“I’m trying to steer clear of the very generic-sounding panels, that’s like AI and creativity or why ‘We need to be brave,’” Williams said.