Hornbach ad ‘The Square Meter’ by HeimatTBWA\ wins Film Craft Grand Prix

“This film is the embodiment of the Hornbach brand. We’ve built everything by hand, from the bed to the vertical dining room. No special effects, only ideas,” said Guido Heffels, creative lead on Hornbach at HeimatTBWA\, when the spot was released last August.

The campaign included a series of real-life square-meter projects created by artists and designers from eight European countries. The stories of those spaces gradually rolled out over a period of months.

Also read: Man emerges from a chrysalis, ready for spring, in Hornbach’s freaky new ad

“We want to encourage and inspire people to creatively rethink and design rooms and spaces, both within their own four walls and beyond,” said Thomas Schnaitmann, head of international brand at Hornbach. “Particularly in places where affordable living space is becoming scarcer, the number of ideas per square meter needs to be even bigger.”

Among the best-performing U.S. entries, Apple won five Silver Lions for four different spots: “Album Cover” (which won two), “Underdogs: Swiped Mac,” “Another Birthday” and “Relax: Tractor.” The AICP also won a Silver Lion for its industry parody film “Museum Worthy.”